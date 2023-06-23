Home

Meet Ramkripa Ananthan, The Woman Designer Behind Men’s Favourite Mahindra Thar, XUV 700, Scorpio & More

Ramkripa Ananthan, a well-known personality in the automotive industry, led Mahindra in revolutionising the SUV sector.

Ramkripa Ananthan, a well-known personality in the automotive industry, supported Mahindra in revolutionising the SUV sector. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Mahindra Thar, one of the most acclaimed and popular models of Mahindra, was designed by a woman. Yes! Ramkripa Ananthan, a 49-year-old mechanical engineer from BITS Pilani, is credited with the design of the Mahindra Thar. Ramkripa Ananthan is a leading Indian car designer and is famous across the whole auto industry for her contributions to the design of the Mahindra Thar, Bolero, and other famous cars.

Ramkripa Ananthan has completed the Master of Design programme from IIT Bombay and had set up her own studio named KRUX Studio after leaving Mahindra and Mahindra.

Talking about the Mahindra Thar, it’s a 4-seater car with 3 doors and is backed by a 6-speed manual transmission. The SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in India and has seen high waiting lists since its launch.

Career At ‘Mahindra And Mahindra’

Although many people contributed to the success of the new Mahindra Thar, Ramkripa Ananthan, also known as Kripa Ananthan, deserves special mention. Ramkripa Ananthan, a well-known personality in the automotive industry, supported Mahindra in revolutionising the SUV sector.

Ramkripa Ananthan started her career with Mahindra and Mahindra when she was hired in 1997 as an Interior designer. Later, in 2005, she was named head of the design department at Mahindra and Mahindra, where she and her team designed the most popular Mahindra cars like the Bolero, Xylo, and Scorpio. After her successful run, she was also given the project for the Mahindra XUV 500 at Mahindra and Mahindra.

Ramkripa Ananthan And Her New Role At ‘Ola Electric’

Last August, Ramkripa Ananthan joined Ola Electrics as head of design, where she will be responsible for both the two-wheeler and the upcoming four-wheeler divisions of Ola Electrics, as per a report in ET Auto.

Ola Electric, India’s leading manufacturer of EVs, recently announced its Ola Futurefoundry, its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design, which will be based in Coventry, the UK, a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world, as per the official website of the company. The Bengaluru-based company is soon launching its electric car, ‘Ola Electric Sedan, and it’s expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 15 to Rs 25 lakhs.

About Mahindra And Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra is a subsidiary of the multinational Mahindra Group. The company is a prominent maker of sport utility vehicles, trucks, and agricultural tractors, and it operates in both domestic and international markets.

The company was started in 1945 as a steel trading company. It was founded by Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, his brother Kailash Chandra Mahindra, partner Ghulam Mohammed, and the city that is today known as Mumbai. J.C. Mahindra was Anand Mahindra’s grandpa, as per a report in Nikkei Asia.

