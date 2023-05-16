Home

Business

Who Is Ravneet Kaur, The New Chairperson Of Competition Commission Of India

Who Is Ravneet Kaur, The New Chairperson Of Competition Commission Of India

Ravneet Kaur, who has been appointed as the new chief of Competition Commission of India (CCI), is a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer.

The appointment of Ravneet Kaur will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders.

New Delhi: IAS Ravneet Kaur has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). There has been no full-time Chairperson for the competition regulator since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022. CCI Member Sangeeta Verma has been acting as the Chairperson since October last year.

The appointment of Ravneet Kaur will be for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge or till the date of attaining the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, as per the order dated May 15. The Chairperson will get a consolidated salary of Rs 4,50,000 per month without house and car, it added.

You may like to read

Who is Ravneet Kaur, the new chief of CCI

Ravneet Kaur, who has been appointed as the new chief of CCI, is a 1988 Punjab cadre IAS officer.

Ravneet Kaur held various government posts in her career of over two decades.

Kaur served as the Director at Department of Economic Affairs for two years from 2006-2008.

She was also appointed as the Joint Secretary at the Department of Financial Services from 2008 to 2011.

Ravneet Kaur also served as Punjab government’s principal secretary for 11 months from 2012 to 2013.

Ravneet Kaur was the Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of India Tourism Development Corporation from 2017-2019.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.