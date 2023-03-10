Home

Who Is Rohit Jawa, The New CEO & MD Of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever

Rohit Jawa will also taker over as the President at Unilever South Asia. He will be joining the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) effective 1 April 2023.

New Delhi: Rohit Jawa, Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London, will succeed Sanjiv Mehta as the Managing Director and CEO of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Jawa will take charge of his new position from 27 June 2023 and will be the HUL CEO designate and whole-time director from April 1st, 2023.

The 56-year-old Rohit Jawa is currently the Chief of Transformation for the British parent Unilever in London.

In 1988, Jawa started his career with HUL as a management trainee. He has a proven track record of sustained business results across – India, South East Asia, and North Asia.

Rohit Jawa played a significant role in the transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s 3rd biggest globally.

He was also the Chairman of Unilever Philippines where he led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally.

“Rohit’s ability to integrate the strength of traditional markets with digital technologies and future-fit business models, positions him well to take HUL into its next growth phase,” said HUL in a statement.

“I am delighted to welcome Rohit back to India. He has a deep understanding of the business landscape, particularly in Asia, and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in the Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance,” said Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL

“Sanjiv with his foresight has led HUL to become a high-performing and future-fit business. He has been an integral part of the Unilever Leadership Executive and has driven the South Asia growth agenda as the president of the market cluster. As the President of FICCI last year, Sanjiv made a significant contribution towards the industry in India. Through his passion, commitment, and endless energy, he leaves behind a business that is now poised to achieve even greater heights,” said Nitin Paranjpe on the exit of Sanjiv Mehta.

Sanjiv became the MD and CEO of HUL in October 2013, leading the business through a period of sustained growth.

As per HUL, the business crossed Rs 50,000 crore turnover mark and mcap of the company increased over four times from $17 billion to $75 billion, during Sanjiv’s tenure. As per Mint, HUL products are lives of nine out of ten households in the country.

