Sam Altman: The Mind Behind AI Sensation ChatGPT; Know His Net Worth

From the very beginning, Sam Altman had a passion for investing and startup concepts, which ultimately led him to find ChatGPT.

New Delhi: Ever thought that a bot would talk to you like a real human and help with your assignments 24/7 and that too with no charges? Sam Altman, with his find ChatGPT has truly revolutionsed the AI world. Samuel Harris Altman was born on April 22, 1985, into a Jewish family in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. He got his first computer when he was only eight years old. Altman, an American entrepreneur, investor, and programmer, is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the company that created the well-known AI chatbot ChatGPT.

From the very beginning, Altman had a passion for investing and startup concepts, which ultimately led him to find ChatGPT. He believes that every business in the world has enormous potential and can be a tremendous force, and this prompted him to invest in and oversee a number of firms before discontinuing investment and focusing completely on OpenAI, as reported by Republicworld.

According to the report, he and Elon Musk founded OpenAI in 2015 with the purpose of building a non-profit AI corporation that will not demolish human existence in the future.

Career At Google As A Software Engineer

Sam Altman started his career at Google as a software engineer. In 2009, he launched Loopt, a location-based social networking company. Green Dot Corporation purchased the company for USD 43.4 million in cash in 2012. He was the president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, just before launching OpenAI. He joined the company in 2013 as a partner and was named president a year later. Not only that, but Sam Altman was the CEO of Reddit for eight days in 2014, as per a report in the Financial Express.

Sam Altman’s Net Worth

According to wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Altman has a net worth of $500 million. His fortune stems mostly from his early-stage investments in firms such as Airbnb, Pinterest, Stripe, and Reddit.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations with the chatbot and much more. The language model can answer queries and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, articles, and code. According to Swiss bank UBS, ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app of all time. According to the data, ChatGPT had 100 million active users in January, only two months after its launch, according to a ZDNet report.

Furthermore, the study stated that OpenAI is also responsible for the development of DALL-E 2, a popular AI art generator, and Whisper, an automatic speech recognition system.

Elon Musk, who founded ChatGPT with Sam Altaman talking about ChatGPT said on Twitter, ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI.

Elon Musk, who founded ChatGPT with Sam Altaman talking about ChatGPT said on Twitter, ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI.