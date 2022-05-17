BSE India | New Delhi: Indian stock exchange BSE, which was earlier called the Bombay Stock Exchange, has decided to appoint Public Interest Director SS Mundra as its new Chairman. However, his appointment is subject to the approval of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to a report by Mint, Mundra has earlier served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He retired from the post on July 30, 2017.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price
SS Mundra’s Career At A Glance
Also Read - April Wholesale Inflation At 15.08 Per Cent, Highest in 30 Years Also Read - Federal Bank FD Rates Hiked! Check Latest Rates Here
- Subhash Sheortan Mundra or SS Mundra is a post-graduate from the University of Poona.
- Mundra is a Fellow Member of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (FIIB).
- He has also been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.) by Amity University for his work in banking.
- He has served in various notable positions including the Executive Director of Union Bank of India and Chief Executive at Bank of Baroda.
- He was the Vice-Chair of OECD’s International Network on Financial Education (INFE), according to Mint.
- Mundra has served as the RBI’s nominee on the Financial Stability Board at the G20 Forum.
- He was the Chairman and Managing Director of the Bank of Baroda till July 2014.
- Till July 2017, he was one of RBI’s Deputy Governor.
- Currently, he is serving as BSE’s Public Interest Director.