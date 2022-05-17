BSE India | New Delhi: Indian stock exchange BSE, which was earlier called the Bombay Stock Exchange, has decided to appoint Public Interest Director SS Mundra as its new Chairman. However, his appointment is subject to the approval of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to a report by Mint, Mundra has earlier served as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He retired from the post on July 30, 2017.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

SS Mundra’s Career At A Glance