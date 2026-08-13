Who is TV Narendran? Why is his name emerging as Tata’s next top leader after N Chandrasekaran’s exit announcement

N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. Know who will emerge as Tata’s next top leader after N Chandrasekaran’s exit announcement.

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Who is TV Narendran? Why is his name emerging as Tata’s next top leader after N Chandrasekaran’s exit announcement(Photo Credit: PTI/ aima.in)

New Delhi: In a significant update, N Chandrasekaran is all set to step down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. This marks the wrapping up of a nine-year tenure that transformed the scale and breadth of one of India’s most influential conglomerates but ended with a standoff with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata over his reappointment. According to a PTI report, 63-year-old Chandrasekaran, who has spent 40 years with the Tata Group, told the Tata Sons board on Wednesday that he would not offer himself for another term and asked the directors to decide on a successor soon to ensure an orderly transition.

Why is TV Narendran’s name emerging in the Tata succession race?

His decision comes after a six-month impasse over his reappointment and marks the end of what would have been an unprecedented third five-year term at the helm of Tata Sons. In a statement, N Chandrasekaran said, ” I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution.” The topic of who will succeed the current leader of the Tata Group has become relevant after N Chandrasekaran’s exit announcement.

What is TV Narendran’s background and educational qualification?

His decision has sparked a fresh round of conversations on the possible succession of the Tata Group at the headquarters of the conglomerate. This development has emerged amid the visible tensions in the governance of the group as well as the renewed interest in the relationship between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts that influence the development of the Tata Group. Tata Trusts owns around two-thirds of Tata Sons and thus has great power over future leadership succession. Reports have highlighted governance problems and despair about the succession issues as an important background of the current situation. As speculation over the group’s next leadership intensifies, TV Narendran has emerged as a potential successor.

According to the official website of All India Management Association(AIMA), T V Narendran is the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited. As the CEO & MD, he has overseen the organic and inorganic growth of Tata Steel over the last few years. He has over 36 years of experience in the Mining and Metals industry.

“Mr. Narendran is currently on the Board of Tata Steel Limited and he is the Chairman of Tata Steel Europe. He is on the Executive Board of Directors of World Steel Association as the Vice Chairman. He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering. He is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of XLRI Jamshedpur and IIT Kharagpur,” reads the statement on the website. He is also a member of the Council of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He also served as the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) from 2021 to 2022. He has also served as the President of the Indian Institute of Metals from 2021 to 2022. He was the co-chair of the Mining & Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum from 2016 to 2018.

Speaking about his educational qualifications, Narendran is a Mechanical Engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy and did his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. He is a recipient of Distinguished Alumnus Awards from both NIT Trichy and IIM Calcutta. He is a Chevening Scholar and has also attended the Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD, France.