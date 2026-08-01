Who paid highest corporate tax in India? Check top 10 biggest tax-paying companies

India's biggest companies play a key role in boosting the government's revenue through corporate taxes. Here's a look at the top 10 companies that paid the highest corporate tax in India.

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Who paid highest corporate tax in India? Check top 10 biggest tax-paying companies (Image: AI)

Every year, India’s biggest companies pay thousands of crores in corporate tax, making a significant contribution to the country’s economy. Companies from sectors such as energy, IT, banking, manufacturing and consumer goods are among the largest taxpayers. According to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report, Reliance Industries topped the list of India’s highest corporate tax-paying companies for the financial year 2024-25.

Reliance Industries tops the list

Reliance Industries retained the top spot by paying around Rs. 25,707 crore in corporate tax. The company earns revenue from several businesses, including oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom, retail and new energy, making it India’s biggest corporate taxpayer.

TCS and Vedanta follow

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, paid nearly Rs. 15,898 crore in corporate tax, placing it second on the list.

Vedanta secured the third position with a corporate tax payment of around Rs. 12,826 crore, reflecting strong earnings from its mining and metals business.

Banking and IT firms dominate

Private sector lender HDFC Bank ranked fourth with tax payments of Rs. 11,122 crore, while Infosys came fifth after paying Rs. 9,740 crore.

The list also includes ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance, showing that banking, information technology, manufacturing and consumer businesses continue to make significant contributions to the government’s tax collections.

Top 10 Corporate Tax-Paying Companies in India