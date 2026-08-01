Who paid highest corporate tax in India? Check top 10 biggest tax-paying companies

Every year, India’s biggest companies pay thousands of crores in corporate tax, making a significant contribution to the country’s economy. Companies from sectors such as energy, IT, banking, manufacturing and consumer goods are among the largest taxpayers. According to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report, Reliance Industries topped the list of India’s highest corporate tax-paying companies for the financial year 2024-25.
Reliance Industries retained the top spot by paying around Rs. 25,707 crore in corporate tax. The company earns revenue from several businesses, including oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom, retail and new energy, making it India’s biggest corporate taxpayer.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, paid nearly Rs. 15,898 crore in corporate tax, placing it second on the list.
Vedanta secured the third position with a corporate tax payment of around Rs. 12,826 crore, reflecting strong earnings from its mining and metals business.
Private sector lender HDFC Bank ranked fourth with tax payments of Rs. 11,122 crore, while Infosys came fifth after paying Rs. 9,740 crore.
The list also includes ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance, showing that banking, information technology, manufacturing and consumer businesses continue to make significant contributions to the government’s tax collections.
|Rank
|Company
|Corporate Tax Paid (Approx.)
|1
|Reliance Industries
|Rs. 25,707 crore
|2
|Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
|Rs. 15,898 crore
|3
|Vedanta
|Rs. 12,826 crore
|4
|HDFC Bank
|Rs. 11,122 crore
|5
|Infosys
|Rs. 9,740 crore
|6
|ITC
|Rs. 6,389 crore
|7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|Rs. 5,887 crore
|8
|HCL Technologies
|Rs. 5,257 crore
|9
|Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
|Rs. 4,947 crore
|10
|Bajaj Finance
|Rs. 4,858 crore
Note: The ranking above is based on the latest publicly available corporate tax payments disclosed by companies and compiled by media reports. India.com cannot independently verify the stats.
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