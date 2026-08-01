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Who paid highest corporate tax in India? Check top 10 biggest tax-paying companies

India's biggest companies play a key role in boosting the government's revenue through corporate taxes. Here's a look at the top 10 companies that paid the highest corporate tax in India.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: August 1, 2026, 2:46 PM IST
income tax return
Who paid highest corporate tax in India? Check top 10 biggest tax-paying companies (Image: AI)

Every year, India’s biggest companies pay thousands of crores in corporate tax, making a significant contribution to the country’s economy. Companies from sectors such as energy, IT, banking, manufacturing and consumer goods are among the largest taxpayers. According to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 report, Reliance Industries topped the list of India’s highest corporate tax-paying companies for the financial year 2024-25.

Reliance Industries tops the list

Reliance Industries retained the top spot by paying around Rs. 25,707 crore in corporate tax. The company earns revenue from several businesses, including oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom, retail and new energy, making it India’s biggest corporate taxpayer.

Read more: ITR Filing 2026: Failure to file income tax return by July 31 can lead to heavy penalty; Check chances of extension

TCS and Vedanta follow

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, paid nearly Rs. 15,898 crore in corporate tax, placing it second on the list.

Vedanta secured the third position with a corporate tax payment of around Rs. 12,826 crore, reflecting strong earnings from its mining and metals business.

Banking and IT firms dominate

Private sector lender HDFC Bank ranked fourth with tax payments of Rs. 11,122 crore, while Infosys came fifth after paying Rs. 9,740 crore.

The list also includes ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance, showing that banking, information technology, manufacturing and consumer businesses continue to make significant contributions to the government’s tax collections.

Top 10 Corporate Tax-Paying Companies in India

Rank Company Corporate Tax Paid (Approx.)
1 Reliance Industries Rs. 25,707 crore
2 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Rs. 15,898 crore
3 Vedanta Rs. 12,826 crore
4 HDFC Bank Rs. 11,122 crore
5 Infosys Rs. 9,740 crore
6 ITC Rs. 6,389 crore
7 Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs. 5,887 crore
8 HCL Technologies Rs. 5,257 crore
9 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Rs. 4,947 crore
10 Bajaj Finance Rs. 4,858 crore

Note: The ranking above is based on the latest publicly available corporate tax payments disclosed by companies and compiled by media reports. India.com cannot independently verify the stats.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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