Who Was Bindeshwar Pathak, The Man Who Revolutionised The Concept of Cleanliness and Hygiene with Sulabh International

Under Sulabh International, Bindeshwar Pathak developed and implemented, on a pan-India scale, a low-cost and appropriate toilet technology popularly known as the Sulabh Shauchalaya system.

New Delhi: Bindeshwar Pathak, the social activist and founder of Sulabh International, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Pathak was a pioneer in the fields of sanitation and social reform, and he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of millions of people around the world.

Bindeshwar Pathak was born to Yogmaya Devi and Ramakant Pathak, a respected member of the community. He was born into a Brahmin family in Rampur Baghel village, Bihar. He studied at the University of Allahabad and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. After graduating, he worked as a research scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research. He founded Sulabh International, an organization that promotes human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management, and reform through education.

PM Modi’s Tweet On Bindeshwar Pathak’s Demise

“The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowered the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji has made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion for Swachhata was always visible. His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti,”, PM Modi shared in a tweet.

Educational Background Of Bindeshwar Pathak

Bindeshwar Pathak was originally planning to study for a master’s degree in criminology at Sagar University in Madhya Pradesh. However, while traveling to Sagar, he was approached by two gentlemen who offered him a well-paying job on the Gandhi Centenary Committee. Pathak was eager to earn money, so he accepted the offer.

When Pathak arrived at the committee, he was disappointed to learn that there was no job for him. However, he had already missed the deadline for admission to Sagar University, so he decided to stay on and volunteer with the committee.

Gandhi Peace Prize Award For His Contributions

Under Sulabh International, he developed and implemented, on a pan-India scale, a low-cost and appropriate toilet technology popularly known as the Sulabh Shauchalaya system. In the last 50 years, he has worked tirelessly for the human rights of manual scavengers. His actions aimed at rehabilitating manual scavengers and providing alternative employment through skill development have received wide praise. Pathak championed the need for toilets in schools.

Headed by Pathak, Sulabh International has been playing a significant role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to make India a clean country. Recognizing its efforts, Sulabh was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for implementing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign).

(With input from agencies)

