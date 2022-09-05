CYRUS MISTRY DEATH NEWS: Jehangir Pandole — Director, Global Strategy Group at KPMG’s London office in the United Kingdom, who was accompanying former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in the ill-fated Mercedes-Benz SUV, also lost his life in the crash. The duo along with Anahita and Darius Pandole were returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai when the tragedy struck. Police officials investigating the case said that Darius (Jehangir’s elder brother) and Anahita (wife of Darius) were seated in the front, while Jehangir and Cyrus were in the back of the car and not wearing seat belts.Also Read - 20 Km in 9 Mins, Seatbelts Ignored: What Led to Cyrus Mistry's Fatal Accident

WHO WAS JEHANGIR PANDOLE?

Jehangir Pandole had completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the London Business School, UK, in 2000.

Jehangir Pandole was director at the London office of KPMG.

He was tasked with driving revenues, development and roll-out of the growth proposition and creation of a sales, delivery and training collateral.

Jehangir was a professional squash player.

He was selected to represent India at the Asian Junior Squash Championships in 1991.

MISTRY AND PANDOLE CLOSE FAMILY FRIENDS

Darius Pandole, Managing Director and CEO of JM Financial Private Equity is said to be a childhood friend of Cyrus. Darius and Cyrus had studied together at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. Mistrys and Pandoles have long been close to each other, Indian Express reported.

The Pandole family owned Duke's, a maker of soft drinks like Mangola. They had sold the business to Pepsi more than 20 years ago.

Cyrus Mistry and the Pandoles had been to Udwada, where Parsis have their main fire temple, to pray for the father of Pandole brothers, who died recently. The Udwada Fire Temple was restored over the past few years at a very high cost, borne entirely by the Mistry family. It re-opened fully about a year ago.

MISTRY AND PANDOLE BROTHER LOST THEIR FATHER THIS YEAR

Coincidentally, both Cyrus and the Pandole brothers (Jehangir and Darius) had lost their fathers earlier this year. While Cyrus’s father Pallonji Mistry died in June 2022, Dinshaw Pandole —the father of Darius and Jehangir died last week.