New Delhi: Billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala known as "India's Warren Buffett" passed away at age 62 in Mumbai on Sunday. Known as an with a Midas touch, Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last due to multiple health issue, at Breach Candy Hospital in the city, according to various media reports. With a net worth of USD 5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest man in India. He is survived by his wife, Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor and three children.

Besides being an active investor, Jhunjhunwala was also the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. He also had a seat on the board of directors of Prime Focus Limited, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Limited, Praj Industries Limited, Provogue India Limited, Concord Biotech Limited, Innovasynth Technologies Limited, Mid Day Multimedia Limited, Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited, Viceroy Hotels Limited, and Tops Security Limited.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The Dalal street mogul

Born on July 5, 1960, Jhunjhunwala grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Bombay, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax. He started dabbling in stocks when he was in college. After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India to become a CA, but after attaining the degree, he plunge headlong into the Dalal street. He developed interest in the stock market after listening to his father discuss it with his friends.

A risk-taker right from the beginning, Jhunjhunwala invested Rs 5,000 as capital in 1985 and by September 2018, his capital had inflated to Rs 11,000 crore.