New Delhi: According to latest data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the wholesale inflation in India has surged to 15.08 per cent in April from 14.55 per cent in March. It is the highest level of wholesale inflation in 30 years. The wholesale Price Index (WPI) tracks the changes in the prices of goods before they reach the final consumer. It is based on the prices at which wholesalers or bulk buyers trade their goods. These are different from Consumer Price Index (CPI) as it tells about the change in prices that are to be paid by the final consumer.

Inflation has been pushed up primarily due to rising energy and fuel prices. With this, WPI Inflation has stayed in double digits for the 13th month straight.

In a press released by the Ministry of Commerce, it said, "The high rate of inflation in April 2022 was primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products and chemicals & chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year."

Food, Fuel Push WPI Figures Up

According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the food inflation in April rose by 8.35 per cent. It was 8.06 per cent in March. Fuel and Power inflation rose by 38.66 per cent in April as compared to 34.52 per cent in March. The rise in inflation in the manufactured products, however, did not rise too steeply. It rose to 10.85 per cent from 10.71 per cent.

CPI Inflation And RBI

Earlier this month, the figures for CPI inflation were announced. It also touched the highest level since March 2014, at 7.8 per cent. It is around 2 per cent more than the upper tolerance limit of the RBI.



To tackle the same, the RBI announced a surprise hike in the repo rate by 40 basis points from 4 per cent to 4.4 per cent. With WPI figures, another rate hike might be coming in the June MPC meeting.