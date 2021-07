New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation has eased marginally to 12.07 per cent in June, against a high of 12.94 per cent in May, PTI reported quoting the government data. Earlier in May, the wholesale price-based inflation touched a record high of 12.94 per cent due to rising prices of crude oil and manufactured goods.Also Read - Travel Trends 2021: Big Shift in Travel Trends for Indian Travellers in Covid Times