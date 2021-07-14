New Delhi: Wholesale price-based inflation has eased marginally to 12.07 per cent in June, against a high of 12.94 per cent in May, PTI reported quoting the government data. Earlier in May, the wholesale price-based inflation touched a record high of 12.94 per cent due to rising prices of crude oil and manufactured goods.Also Read - Travel Trends 2021: Big Shift in Travel Trends for Indian Travellers in Covid Times

Meanwhile, retail inflation for the month of June had eased up on a sequential basis but still managed to remain above the 6 per cent threshold, according to IANS report. The data, furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 6.26 per cent last month from 6.30 per cent in May. The Finance Ministry has already cautioned of inflationary risks to the economy due to global demand-driven recovery in commodity prices and high input cost, according to an IANS report. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has released the Monthly Economic Review for June 2021 which noted that inflationary pressures took an upturn in May 2021 with headline inflation (CPI-C) and WPI inflation touching a high of 6.3 percent and 12.94 per cent, respectively, according to an IANS report. Supply side disruptions in states and unfavourable base effects drove the broad-based momentum in retail inflation across food, fuel and core categories. On the other hand, electricity and manufactured products inflation led the uptick in wholesale inflation, the IANS report said. Healthy monsoon coverage, gradually rising Kharif sowing and unlocking of states is expected to ease food, and thereby headline, inflation, it said. “However, risks due to global demand-led recovery in commodity prices and input cost pressures remain,” it said, IANS reported.