New Delhi: The government data has shown that India’s wholesale inflation has eased to 13.93 per cent in July as compared to 15.18 per cent during June and a record high of 15.88 per cent in May. The WPI for July in 2021 stood at 11.57 per cent.Also Read - WPI Index Rises To 4.17 Per Cent. Here's How It Impacts Us

Inflation in July 2022 in primarily contributed by the rise in prices of minerals, oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, electricity, chemicals and chemical products, food products, etc., as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the Government of India’s press release said. Also Read - India's Wholesale Price Inflation Rises For Third Straight Month, at 1.48% in October

Check below the index numbers and inflation rate for the last 3 months of all commodities and WPI components

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)*
All Commodities/Major GroupsWeight (%)May-22 (F)Jun-22 (P)Jul-22 (P)
IndexInflationIndexInflationIndexInflation
All Commodities100.0155.016.63154.015.18153.813.93
I. Primary Articles22.6178.518.84182.419.22177.515.04
II. Fuel & Power13.2163.649.00155.440.38165.643.75
III. Manufactured Products64.2145.010.27143.79.19143.18.16
     Food Index24.4175.610.58178.412.41174.49.41

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year Also Read - Wholesale Price Index Inflation Eases to Near 2-Year Low at 2.02 Per Cent in June

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for July, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/ItemsWeightIndex (Jul-22) *Latest month over monthCumulative Inflation (YoY)WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY)
2021-20222022-2023*2021-20222022-2023*Jul-21Jul-22*
ALL COMMODITIES100153.800.97-0.1311.8715.2711.5713.93
I. PRIMARY ARTICLES22.62177.500.85-2.698.5417.066.3415.04
A. Food Articles15.26178.900.62-2.563.0311.350.1210.77
Cereals2.82172.10-0.571.06-2.838.47-2.919.76
Paddy1.43166.20-0.310.42-1.542.18-2.773.10
Wheat1.03173.60-1.861.05-2.5811.38-2.8613.61
Pulses0.64175.10-2.701.4510.70-1.258.411.33
Vegetables1.87226.1015.67-12.74-6.4137.63-8.3018.25
Potato0.28289.503.0013.44-31.3036.40-36.6953.50
Onion0.16172.506.0114.6928.63-21.7372.01-25.93
Fruits1.60188.20-9.86-3.0411.3115.72-3.4529.44
Milk4.44164.400.970.122.135.792.505.45
Eggs, Meat & Fish2.40173.10-1.09-2.649.575.957.975.55
B. Non-Food Articles4.12171.702.56-2.6118.8819.8022.9412.81
Oil Seeds1.12208.102.46-4.3235.905.2040.75-4.06
C. Minerals0.83210.20-2.290.9615.4013.7012.5512.17
D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas2.41167.501.51-5.0555.4072.8642.2565.84
Crude Petroleum1.95162.101.79-6.5796.6668.8568.4858.77
II. FUEL & POWER13.15165.604.076.5628.3543.0027.0143.75
LPG0.64135.305.67-8.9536.4242.6838.1432.00
Petrol1.60180.309.327.5857.4560.9759.0455.30
HSD3.10210.006.3818.3853.1671.5153.7972.41
III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS64.23143.100.53-0.4210.789.7511.468.16
Mf/o Food Products9.12167.000.00-1.5313.778.7013.067.19
Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats2.64193.400.60-6.7145.6410.9242.664.20
Mf/o Beverages0.91128.400.72-0.080.541.871.201.50
Mf/o Tobacco Products0.51164.802.220.490.813.042.222.30
Mf/o Textiles4.88147.200.85-0.9412.8613.9815.8512.54
Mf/o Wearing Apparel0.81147.300.420.412.214.263.963.88
Mf/o Leather and Related Products0.54122.90-0.340.330.303.19-0.344.77
Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork0.77143.001.08-3.574.034.214.392.00
Mf/o Paper and Paper Products1.11153.900.38-1.2210.4216.5111.3415.28
Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products6.47147.200.78-0.2011.1814.2811.5613.84
Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products1.99139.90-0.300.004.323.313.314.17
Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products2.30130.500.66-0.8412.968.3213.147.50
Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products3.20132.000.99-0.453.078.414.527.67
Cement, Lime and Plaster1.64134.301.37-1.181.968.073.876.42
Mf/o Basic Metals9.65148.900.00-0.8726.8516.6829.0911.12
Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel1.27128.00-1.12-0.7821.6013.6721.3911.11
Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment3.15140.301.410.7211.2610.5014.128.51

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

The ease in Whole Price Index inflation brings only a little to the table to cheer because the index inflation continues to be  in double-digits for a 16th consecutive month. This is only the 6th such episode when inflation has remained over 10 per cent for a year or longer, and it come more than a quarter of a century after the last such episode – between March 1994 and May 1995, the Times of India reported.