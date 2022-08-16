New Delhi: The government data has shown that India’s wholesale inflation has eased to 13.93 per cent in July as compared to 15.18 per cent during June and a record high of 15.88 per cent in May. The WPI for July in 2021 stood at 11.57 per cent.Also Read - WPI Index Rises To 4.17 Per Cent. Here's How It Impacts Us

Inflation in July 2022 in primarily contributed by the rise in prices of minerals, oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, electricity, chemicals and chemical products, food products, etc., as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the Government of India's press release said.

Check below the index numbers and inflation rate for the last 3 months of all commodities and WPI components

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) May-22 (F) Jun-22 (P) Jul-22 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 155.0 16.63 154.0 15.18 153.8 13.93 I. Primary Articles 22.6 178.5 18.84 182.4 19.22 177.5 15.04 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 163.6 49.00 155.4 40.38 165.6 43.75 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 145.0 10.27 143.7 9.19 143.1 8.16 Food Index 24.4 175.6 10.58 178.4 12.41 174.4 9.41

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for July, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Jul-22) * Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Jul-21 Jul-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100 153.80 0.97 -0.13 11.87 15.27 11.57 13.93 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 177.50 0.85 -2.69 8.54 17.06 6.34 15.04 A. Food Articles 15.26 178.90 0.62 -2.56 3.03 11.35 0.12 10.77 Cereals 2.82 172.10 -0.57 1.06 -2.83 8.47 -2.91 9.76 Paddy 1.43 166.20 -0.31 0.42 -1.54 2.18 -2.77 3.10 Wheat 1.03 173.60 -1.86 1.05 -2.58 11.38 -2.86 13.61 Pulses 0.64 175.10 -2.70 1.45 10.70 -1.25 8.41 1.33 Vegetables 1.87 226.10 15.67 -12.74 -6.41 37.63 -8.30 18.25 Potato 0.28 289.50 3.00 13.44 -31.30 36.40 -36.69 53.50 Onion 0.16 172.50 6.01 14.69 28.63 -21.73 72.01 -25.93 Fruits 1.60 188.20 -9.86 -3.04 11.31 15.72 -3.45 29.44 Milk 4.44 164.40 0.97 0.12 2.13 5.79 2.50 5.45 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 173.10 -1.09 -2.64 9.57 5.95 7.97 5.55 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 171.70 2.56 -2.61 18.88 19.80 22.94 12.81 Oil Seeds 1.12 208.10 2.46 -4.32 35.90 5.20 40.75 -4.06 C. Minerals 0.83 210.20 -2.29 0.96 15.40 13.70 12.55 12.17 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 167.50 1.51 -5.05 55.40 72.86 42.25 65.84 Crude Petroleum 1.95 162.10 1.79 -6.57 96.66 68.85 68.48 58.77 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 165.60 4.07 6.56 28.35 43.00 27.01 43.75 LPG 0.64 135.30 5.67 -8.95 36.42 42.68 38.14 32.00 Petrol 1.60 180.30 9.32 7.58 57.45 60.97 59.04 55.30 HSD 3.10 210.00 6.38 18.38 53.16 71.51 53.79 72.41 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 143.10 0.53 -0.42 10.78 9.75 11.46 8.16 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 167.00 0.00 -1.53 13.77 8.70 13.06 7.19 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 193.40 0.60 -6.71 45.64 10.92 42.66 4.20 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 128.40 0.72 -0.08 0.54 1.87 1.20 1.50 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 164.80 2.22 0.49 0.81 3.04 2.22 2.30 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 147.20 0.85 -0.94 12.86 13.98 15.85 12.54 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 147.30 0.42 0.41 2.21 4.26 3.96 3.88 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 122.90 -0.34 0.33 0.30 3.19 -0.34 4.77 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.00 1.08 -3.57 4.03 4.21 4.39 2.00 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 153.90 0.38 -1.22 10.42 16.51 11.34 15.28 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 147.20 0.78 -0.20 11.18 14.28 11.56 13.84 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 139.90 -0.30 0.00 4.32 3.31 3.31 4.17 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 130.50 0.66 -0.84 12.96 8.32 13.14 7.50 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 132.00 0.99 -0.45 3.07 8.41 4.52 7.67 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 134.30 1.37 -1.18 1.96 8.07 3.87 6.42 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 148.90 0.00 -0.87 26.85 16.68 29.09 11.12 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 128.00 -1.12 -0.78 21.60 13.67 21.39 11.11 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 140.30 1.41 0.72 11.26 10.50 14.12 8.51 Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

The ease in Whole Price Index inflation brings only a little to the table to cheer because the index inflation continues to be in double-digits for a 16th consecutive month. This is only the 6th such episode when inflation has remained over 10 per cent for a year or longer, and it come more than a quarter of a century after the last such episode – between March 1994 and May 1995, the Times of India reported.