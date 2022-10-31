New Delhi: Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at the top venture capitalist firm called Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The entrepreneur who lives in San Francisco has revealed that he is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion. The billionaire Tesla boss has already started announcing changes at the platform, like expanding the 280-character limit, allowing lengthy videos, revamping account verification policies and more.Also Read - Elon Musk Asks Twitter Managers To Prepare Job Cut List: Reports

"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people," Krishnan said in a tweet.

"I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," he posted.

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan – sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

Krishnan led core consumer product teams at Twitter from 2017 to 2019. He’s also an investor and advisor to many companies in his personal capacity, like Notion, Cameo, Coda, Scale.ai, SpaceX (Musk’s space company), CRED, Khatabook and others. During his two year stint, he drove Twitter user growth to more than 20 per cent (YoY) growth and launched several products, including a redesigned events experience. He also headed up core product teams, including home timeline, onboarding/new user experience, search, discovery, etc.

Krishnan has also created and oversaw various mobile ad products for both Snap and Facebook, including Snap’s Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising.

He is ‘interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto’.

Krishnan also hosts a podcast with his wife where he covers tech and crypto.

On his LinkedIn profile, he says that “I’m a builder, engineer, Youtuber and venture capitalist. I invest in crypto/web3 as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. I previously had leadership roles running product and engineering at Twitter, Meta and Snap”.

