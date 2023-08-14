Why 80% of Bosses Regret Initial Plans Of Asking Employees To Return To Office? Reasons Here

Home

The study found that some bosses had difficulty determining whether their in-office policies were successful, while others expressed concern about making long-term investments in office space and infrastructure without knowing how employees would feel about working in the office in the future.

As per the report, companies that mandated a strict return to the office three days a week without first getting input from their employees are struggling to retain and recruit talent. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: As companies around the world struggle to get employees back to the office, a new study has found that a majority of bosses regret their initial return-to-office plans. The study, conducted by Envoy, surveyed over 1,000 company executives and workplace managers in the United States. It found that 80% of respondents said they would have made different decisions about returning to the office if they had a better understanding of what their employees wanted.

Office Spaces Becoming A Problem

Some executives expressed frustration with the difficulty of measuring the effectiveness of in-office policies, while others noted the challenge of making long-term real estate commitments without knowing how employees will feel about returning to the office in the near future, as per CNBC.

Many companies are realising they could have been a lot more measured in their approach, rather than making big, bold, very controversial decisions based on executives’ opinions rather than employee data,” Larry Gadea, Envoy’s CEO and founder of Envoy was quoted saying by CNBC.

Companies that Mandated Strict Return to Office Suffering The Most

As per the report, companies that mandated a strict return to the office three days a week without first getting input from their employees are struggling to retain and recruit talent. Some of these companies have even scaled back the number of in-office days they require in response to employee backlash.

According to new data from WFH Research, as of July 2023, 59% of full-time employees are back to being 100% on-site, while 29% are in a hybrid arrangement and 12% are completely remote. However, offices are still only half full compared to their pre-pandemic occupancy.

Update On Zoom, Disney, Starbucks, and BlackRock

Major corporations across industries, such as Disney, Starbucks, and BlackRock, are requiring employees to spend more time at the office, with executives often citing the need for more in-person collaboration.

Zoom, the video conferencing company, has reversed its policy on remote work. Previously, employees could choose to work from home full-time, in the office full-time, or in a hybrid arrangement. However, the company has now announced that employees who live within a 50-mile radius of a Zoom office will need to come in at least twice a week. This is a significant shift from the company’s previous policy, and it is likely to be met with resistance from some employees.

