New Delhi: On Tuesday, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is about to present Budget 2022 in Lok Sabha, Cigarette shares were trading 2 per cent lower. The share market was trading strongly in green, with Sensex rising over 800 points. The main reason for the fall in these stocks, according to a report by The Economic Times, is the fear of tax rise in Budget 2022.

There have not been hikes in the tax rates on cigarettes for the past 2 years. The report stated that various analysts noted that a tax hike on cigarettes is a possibility. The report also quoted Edelweiss as saying that the hike can be in double-digits.

On Tuesday, the shares of ITC fell by 0.4 per cent to touch Rs 219.20 on BSE. VST Industries, another cigarette company, was also down 0.54 per cent at Rs 3,170.50. Godfrey Phillips, that owns Marlboro, fell 1.78 per cent to Rs 1,092.95.

ET report stated that the government has set up an expert group to prepare a comprehensive tax policy proposal covering all tobacco products from a public health perspective. It will also work on a larger plan to have a road map for reducing tobacco demand as per WHO) recommendations. The committee is led by a senior official in the health ministry, the report said.

According to the report, the PhD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) has sought a reduction in tax on cigarettes. The body has been arguing that it would help the legal industry to capture back the illicit trade. This would provide a higher revenue to the government.

The report also stated that ICICI Securities is cautious about the tax measures. It said that suggesting tax measures for ‘all forms of tobacco’ may harm the industry. Cigarettes are already the most taxed tobacco product in India.