New Delhi: Delhi's new excise policy is proving to be beneficial for customers in the national capital. According to a latest report by Hindustan Times, the liquor vendors in Delhi are selling alcohol at heavy discounts of up to 30-40 per cent. The retailers in Delhi are even selling liquor below the prices in Gurugram and Noida.

The report further listed the prices of alcohol in Delhi. According to Hindustan Times, a bottle of Chivas Regal (12 years) is being sold at Rs 1,890 as compared to Rs 2,150 in Gurugram. The MRP of Chivas Regal is Rs 2,920 in Delhi. This kind of discount is prevalent with wines and foreign scotch brands as well.

Why Are Liquor Vendors Selling Alcohol Below MRP In Delhi?

Delhi government launched its new excise policy in November 2021. According to a report by PTI, 552 liquor shops have been opened out of 849 permitted shops till February 1, 2022.

The new excise policy has allowed the vendors to adopt a competitive pricing policy. This was restricted under the older excise policy. Under the new policy, the Delhi government has set a maximum price ceiling for liquor brands. The vendors are allowed to sell the liquor below these prices but not above them.

The ‘perfect competition’, as it is called in Economics, is making the vendors lower the prices more than their competitors. This has made the alcohol prices in Delhi fall below the MRP in many cases.

Also, the liquor business in Delhi is now completely in the hands of private players. A total of 849 liquor stores in 32 zones can now be opened across the capital. The minimum carpet area and other regulations have been specified by the government. Liquor stores are no longer the shady places they used to be, in Delhi.