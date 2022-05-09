New Delhi: The monthly average retail price of atta (wheat flour) in the country touched Rs 32.38 per kg in April, the highest in over 12 years. The Atta prices in India saw the highest surge last month since January 2010 as the production and stocks of wheat saw a dip in the country.Also Read - Ola, Uber Surge Prices: Consumer Protection Authority to Address Customer Complaints on Over Pricing, Cancellation by App Cabs
India’s stock of wheat is significantly higher than the strategic and operational requirements, and the prices in the country have skyrocketed mainly due to this. The total wheat production in India during the year 2022-23 is projected to touch 1050 LMT.
Why India’s atta prices have skyrocketed: 5 Points
- India exported 70 LMT of wheat during the year ended March 2022. In the current financial year, the export is likely to be higher as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has created a shortage of supply globally.
- Wheat prices have surged globally and India saw highest spike in atta prices in April. Retail prices of wheat rose marginally to Rs 28.67 per kg in March 2022 from Rs 27.90 recorded in March 2021.
- Retail prices of Atta rose marginally to Rs 32.03 per kg in March 2022 from Rs 31.77 per kg recorded in March 2021.
- Sources quoted by news agency ANI said the government has been constantly monitoring domestic prices of wheat along with the ongoing procurement in the current season and any shortfall would be met through the sale of wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme.
- The government is expected to have a balance stock of 100 LMT of wheat during the year 2022-23 after supplying wheat under all the welfare schemes, the government sources said.