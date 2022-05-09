New Delhi: The monthly average retail price of atta (wheat flour) in the country touched Rs 32.38 per kg in April, the highest in over 12 years. The Atta prices in India saw the highest surge last month since January 2010 as the production and stocks of wheat saw a dip in the country.Also Read - Ola, Uber Surge Prices: Consumer Protection Authority to Address Customer Complaints on Over Pricing, Cancellation by App Cabs

India’s stock of wheat is significantly higher than the strategic and operational requirements, and the prices in the country have skyrocketed mainly due to this. The total wheat production in India during the year 2022-23 is projected to touch 1050 LMT.

Why India’s atta prices have skyrocketed: 5 Points