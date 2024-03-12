Home

Why Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jamie Dimon Selling Their Shares? US sell $11 billion In Stock

It should be also noted that Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Dimon's sales are only small parts of their stakes, they still hold the majority of stocks in their respective companies.

Mark Zuckerberg

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, and have sold big chunks of shares in their own companies. Experts see this as a bad sign and said that this could be because of the US presidential elections this year.

Though all these sales were done under the trading plans announced well in advance by them.They declare their plans in advance of the sale of stocks, so that investors shouldn’t think that the sale is because of inside track on bad news ahead.

In the last two months of 2023, Mark Zuckerberg sold almost half a billion dollars of Meta Platforms Inc. shares. Jeff Bezos sold 14 million Amazon shares, value of around $2.4billion.

Meta, Amazon, JPMorgan Stocks Sale In Last Year

Meta stock rose by 186% over the past year, JPMorgan stocks was up nearly 30%, and Amazon has surged close to 90%. All three companies are trading close to record highs.

In February, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold around $2.03 billion worth of shares. It was his third stake sale within a month.

Why Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jamie Dimon Selling Their Shares?

Potential reason as highlighted by the experts across world behind billionaires shares are mentioned below:

Their shares are fully valued and they want to take money back with the current valuation of stocks.

Another reason sighted by the experts is, as the U.S. is heading towards presidential elections results this year and it can impact the market.

Amid concerns of Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas war and other geopolitical advancements, it won’t be a good year.

Stockholders may be taking advantage of current tax breaks which were brought during the Donald Trump administration, says experts.

American Hartford Gold, said that large liquidations may be a sign of an impending economic dip as Senior Director Mechi Block said that these CEOs were “getting out before the tech bubble bursts”.

(Disclaimer: Kindly note that these are the potential reasons behind the sale of the stocks and should not be considered as fact.The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

