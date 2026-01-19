Home

Business

Why is BSNLs 5G rollout delayed? What is BSNL planning with 4G service? Jio and Airtel should know...

Why is BSNL’s 5G rollout delayed? What is BSNL planning with 4G service? Jio and Airtel should know…

BSNL is reportedly preparing to launch standalone 5G using an operational expenditure model. Scroll down to check details.

Masterstroke by BSNL, gives big competition to Mukesh Ambani’s Jio, Sunil Mittal’s Airtel, launches 1-year affordable plan, unlimited calling, data and 6-month free…

BSNL 5G services update: The top private telecom companies of India including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel have long launched 5G services in India. However, state telecom provider BSNL is still working to expand its 4G internet connectivity. At first glance, it seems the government-run telecom company has fallen far behind Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Airtel, turning a short delay into a gap of years.

BSNL’s continued silence on launch of 5G

However, BSNL’s continued silence on launch of 5G services does not necessarily mean inaction. While the private operators of the India race ahead with 5G and steadily raise their tariffs, BSNL appears to be playing a slower, more calculated game. Here are all the details you need to know about BSNL’s 5G services planning across the country. aimed at the larger mass of Indian users.

With respect to the recent action point of BSNL, it looks like BSNL is betting big on 4G instead of rushing into 5G. Notably, the company had rolled out 4G services at more than 97,000 locations across the country and plans to expand further. As large parts of India still lack dependable 4G coverage, BSNL is probably seeing this as the real need of customers. Its affordable 4G plans are helping it add users at a time when private telecom players are making mobile services more expensive. Industry voices quoted by various media reports have also pointed out that for most Indians, low-cost and stable 4G meets everyday requirements.

Read more: Good news for BSNL users across nation as national telecom provider takes massive step towards 5G coverage, plans to….

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Are BSNL’s 5G plans off the table?

Getting back to BSNL’s 5G plans, it can also be said that they are not off the table. Reports suggest that the state telecon company is preparing to launch standalone 5G using an operational expenditure model. The indigenous 4G network of the company, built with equipment from Tejas Networks, is upgrade-ready and can shift to 5G through software updates allow the company to first offer non-standalone 5G and later move to full standalone 5G. Until 5G becomes unavoidable, focusing on strong and affordable 4G may prove to be BSNL’s quiet but effective strategy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.