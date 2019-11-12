New Delhi: A second anonymous whistleblower has hit out at CEO Salil Parekh, accusing him of ‘committing misdeeds’ and urging Chairman Nandan Nilekani and the board of directors to act on his complaint.

In his letter to the top management, the whistleblower, who claimed to be an employee of the software major, accused Parekh, who operates from Mumbai, of violating the rule that requires the CEO to be based at its headquarters in Bengaluru, and not Mumbai. “What is it that stops the board from asking him to relocate to Bengaluru,” the anonymous employee wondered in his letter.

In the letter, which, however, is unsigned and undated, the employee said that he could not reveal his identity fearing reprisals for making the damning disclosures. The whistleblower even ‘apologised’ for not disclosing who he really was.

Urging the higher-ups to act to ensure that its employees could keep their faith in the company, the whistleblower further alleged that Parekh had not shifted to Bengaluru despite twice being told to do so and was visiting the headquarters just twice a month. The trip from Mumbai and back was incurring Rs 22 lakh to the company, the letter further stated.

The senior staffer also accused Parekh of having rented an apartment in Bengaluru to hoodwink those who may question him.

The latest development comes close on the heels of few Infosys employees accusing CEO Parekh and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy of ‘unethical practices’ in their letter to the board. The ‘unethical practices,’ the employees alleged, included casually calling other Board members ‘Madrasi,’ ‘Diva’ etc.

Infosys, however, rejected all the allegations against the two, saying that there was no evidence at all to substantiate the same.