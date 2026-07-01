Why did Indians sell 50 tonnes of Gold last quarter? Is the safe haven appeal fading? Exclusive interaction with gold market expert

A sharp price correction from recent historic highs sparked a massive 43% surge in domestic gold sales last quarter, as nervous consumers rushed to unlock liquid cash before an anticipated market crash.

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Gold sale scenario in India

New Delhi: Gold remains deeply embedded in Indian tradition, yet a significant structural shift is underway in the Indian domestic market. Amid historically high prices, Indian households have sold nearly 50 tonnes of gold in the April to June quarter, a 43% year-on-year surge. As per a report by India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), many Indian families are choosing to liquidate old assets for cash, signaling a transition from emotional hoarding to tactical profit booking. As fears of market corrections grow, this trend highlights a changing landscape for investors, jewellers and those navigating the balance between sentiment and financial strategy. However, in order to gain further insights into the gold sale scenario of India, India.com had an extended exclusive discussion with gold market expert Bharat Jain, UMA Jewellers.

Why are Indians selling gold?

Question: Given that gold has historically been an emotional, multi-generational anchor in Indian households rather than a liquid trading asset, what macroeconomic shifts, consumer sentiment changes, or fears of a market correction are driving this structural pivot from emotional hoarding to tactical profit booking?

Bharat Jain: I do not believe the cultural craze for gold has ended; Indian households, especially women, still hold a profound love for gold and silver. However, recent developments have certainly impacted the market. We are seeing a shift driven by several key factors. Geopolitical tensions are creating global uncertainty, and there is a growing concern regarding dollar inflation. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi’s recent call to slow down gold investment as a measure to curb these pressures has influenced consumer behaviour.

While we are seeing a 43% spike in households selling old gold to book profits, this does not represent a change in the perception of gold itself.

Should you keep buying gold? Here’s what expert says?

Despite this tactical pivot, my advice to investors remains clear: do not stop investing in gold. Gold continues to be a secure asset with deep emotional and financial roots in our culture. While households are currently capitalising on high prices to unlock liquidity, the long-term outlook for the metal remains positive. Investors should view this as a period of market adjustment rather than a departure from gold. I am confident that gold will continue to provide very good returns for those who remain committed to it as a core part of their financial security, Bharat Jain said in his exclusive interview to India.com.

What are the recent Gold and Silver prices?

Gold and silver prices dropped further on Tuesday as market sentiment was weighed down by uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures slid by as much as 1.37 percent (or Rs 1,952), hitting a low point of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams before noon. By midday, the yellow metal recovered slightly to trade around Rs 1,41,124, still down roughly 1 percent for the day, after failing to sustain an early high of Rs 1,41,501.