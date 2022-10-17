New Delhi: Finance Minister’s remark on the fall of the rupee has created a controversy with opposition and social media both trolling her for her remark. The Finance Minister last week controversially remarked that the Indian Rupee hasn’t weakened but in reality, it is the US Dollar that has strengthened.Also Read - '5G Is Not Imported, Completely Indigenous', Reveals Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"The Indian Rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies," Sitharaman said at a media briefing in Washington D.C. on Friday.

Data shows that Sitharaman's remarks were accurate with regard to the strengthening of the US Dollar. The US Dollar has been on a roll in 2022.

“With the aggressive hike in interest rates, the Dollar Index (DXY) continues to remain strong to its 20-year high, trading at 112.89 levels. This has made the Indian Rupee depreciate against the US Dollar,” ET quoted Megh Mody, Commodities and Currencies Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

Due to the high inflation, the US Federal Reserve promptly turned hawkish. The US Economy has shown growth with the increase in demand and that has helped the US Dollar to gain prominence over other currencies like Indian Rupee and the pound.

The US dollar is currently at its highest level since 2000. It has gained 22% against the yen, 13% against the Euro and 6% against emerging market currencies since the start of this year.

According to the experts, the bull run of the dollar is not yet. The dollar will continue to rise amid worries of global recession fears and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.