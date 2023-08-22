Home

Business

Why India Imposed 40% Export Tax On Onions? Union Minister Piyush Goyal Answers

On why India imposed 40% export tax on onions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the decision has been taken so that there is an adequate quantity of onions available in the country.

From August 21, customers availed onions at a subsidized rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF).

New Delhi: Days after the Centre imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal justified the Centre’s stand and said the decision has been taken so that there is an adequate quantity of onions available in the country.

What Piyush Goyal Said on Export Duty on Onions

“We all know that in the past few days, as per the orders by the government of India, NAFED and NCCF purchased 3 lakh tons of onion from Nashik, Lasalgaon, Ahmednagar and this region. 40% export tax has been imposed on onion so that there is an adequate quantity of onion available in India,” he said.

Goyal also added that the NCCF and NAFED will begin the purchase of 2 lakh more tons of onion from Nashik, Pimpalgaon, Lasalgaon, Ahmednagar and the entire region. “More purchases will be made in future if needed. NCCF and NAFED will also purchase onions from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and other areas where onions are grown so that farmers get the right price for their produce. The price for purchase today has been decided to be Rs 2410 per quintal,” he said.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Meets Piyush Goyal

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde met Union Minister Piyush Goyal and handed over a memorandum to him regarding onion growers of the state.

Last week, the Central government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market till December 31, 2023.

Finance Ministry Issues Notification

In this regard, the Union Finance Ministry issued a notification stating that they have imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023. “Government imposes 40 per cent duty on onion exports till December 31,” the Ministry stated.

The 40% export duty on onions comes amid reports that its prices are likely to rise in September. Earlier on August 11, the central government started releasing the staple vegetable from its buffer stock.

Earlier, the Centre had decided it will maintain 3 lakh tonne of onions in the 2023-24 season as buffer stock. In 2022-23, the government maintained 2.51 lakh tonne onion as buffer stock.

Buffer Stock Maintained to Meet Exigencies

Buffer stock is maintained to meet any exigencies and for price stabilisation, if rates go up significantly during the lean supply season.

Giving details, Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Food and Public Distribution Department in a meeting on Thursday with the Managing Directors of the government’s agricultural marketing agencies — National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) — finalized the modalities for disposal.

“It was decided to release the onion stocks by targeting key markets in states or regions where retail prices are ruling above the all-India average and also where the rates of increase in prices over the previous month and year are above the threshold level. Disposal through e-auction and retail sales on e-commerce platforms are also being explored,” the food ministry said in a statement.

Onions Available at Rs 25 Per kg For Customers

From August 21, customers availed onions at a subsidized rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets of the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF). Retail sales of onion will be suitably enhanced in the coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms.

In an unprecedented move, the Centre raised the quantum of onion buffer to 5.00 lakh metric tonne this year, after achieving the initial procurement target of 3.00 lakh metric tonne.

In this regard, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to procure 1.00 lakh tonnes each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres.

