Why is gold falling? Yellow metal falls below Rs 1.3 lakh mark amid hawkish US Fed; check reasons

Why is gold falling? Find out the 5 key reasons behind the drop in gold prices below Rs 1.3 lakh on MCX, including US Fed rate hike bets, rising bond yields and a stronger dollar.

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Gold prices: Wondering why gold is falling? Gold prices remained under pressure on Thursday, slipping below the Rs 1.3 lakh per 10-gram mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to trade at Rs 1,29,331, down Rs 483 or 0.37 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,29,814. In the international market, COMEX gold also fell 0.24 per cent to $3,730 per ounce, weighed down by a stronger US dollar, rising bond yields, and expectations of a tighter US Federal Reserve policy.

Several key market factors are driving the downward pressure on gold prices:

Hawkish US Federal Reserve Stance: Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened expectations of additional interest rate increases and a prolonged restrictive monetary policy, which supports both the dollar and bond yields while weighing on gold.

Stronger US Dollar: The dollar index rose to 103.85, its highest level since March 2025, making gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Rising Treasury & Bond Yields: Higher interest rate expectations have pushed Treasury and bond yields higher, reducing the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets like gold by increasing their opportunity cost.

Profit-Booking After Record Highs: Selling by investors to secure gains following a strong price rise and record highs has added further downward pressure.

Shifting Risk Sentiment & Domestic Factors: Improving risk sentiment is shifting money from gold to equities and other assets, while local gold prices in India also depend on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import costs, taxes and international rates.

Gold prices in international market

In the international market, gold prices also remained weak, while silver posted modest gains. COMEX gold was down 0.24 per cent at $3,730 per ounce, while silver rose 0.37 per cent to $45.22 per ounce.

Market analysts said gold prices continued to face selling pressure amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for longer.

According to analysts, hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened expectations of additional interest rate increases, pushing Treasury yields higher and supporting the US dollar.

Higher yields and a stronger dollar typically reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold and silver by increasing their opportunity cost. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies, rose to 103.85, its highest level since March 2025, further adding pressure on bullion prices.