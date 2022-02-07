New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in the wake of the sad demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday on Monday for mourning the loss of the singer who captured the imagination of millions across the globe for more than seven decades. The MPC meeting was supposed to take place on Monday, February 7, 2022. This was postponed to February 8-10.Also Read - 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga': Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar With a Monochrome Doodle | See Tweet

Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee – Rescheduled #monetarypolicyhttps://t.co/lilc7zMarv — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 6, 2022

What Is Monetary Policy Committee?

MPC is a government-constituted body of the RBI, which is responsible for framing the monetary policy of the country, using the tools like repo rate, reverse repo rate, bank rates etc.

The MPC has six members, three nominated by the government and three members of RBI. The RBI Governor is the ex-officio chairperson of the committee.

MPC usually meets six times a year and has and each member has a tenure of four years.

MPC decisions are taken by voting, where a simple majority (4 out of 6) is necessary for a decision to be passed.

RBI Act, 1934 empowers the RBI to take Monetary Policy Decisions.

Why Is MPC Important?