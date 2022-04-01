New Delhi: An unprecedented rise in the global prices for commodities has increased the operating costs of the dairies across the country boosting their procurement prices. One of the biggest reasons behind the price rise is the cost of feeding cattle, which is driven by the cost of fertilisers, which is in turn driven by the price of gas. The farmers have also been facing issues concerning machinery prices and labour costs. With energy and labour prices on the rise, consumers are paying a higher rate for a litre of milk than they should have been.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by 80 Paise a Litre Each, 9th Increase in 10 Days

Although only 10% of milk is traded around the world, the prices are influenced by what we pay domestically. Demand for milk is rising by 2% every year, putting upwards pressure on milk prices. It is expected to rise by double digit percentage this season resulting in significant inflation in the dairy industry. Milk is one of the main contributors to the rising food price due to the demand in the national and international markets with the domestic supply not keeping up to its pace. Also Read - Amid Fuel Price Hike, This Union Minister Reaches Parliament In Hydrogen-Powered Car

As per reports from the experts, the rate of consumer goods is likely to increase by 10% and in the case of edible oils, the hike is almost 20%. The value of the depreciating rupee has added to the price pressure. The consumer goods industry was contemplating an increase in the prices from April to fill in the 7%-8% difference between the cost of selling and input prices. But the gap has widened to 10%-11% in the last few days due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Nearly A Rupee, Total Increase Now Stands At Rs 5.60; Check Latest Rates Here

Price hike to continue

With the high rate of commodity inflation, most companies will experience a year-on-year contraction in the gross margins. Therefore, to successfully combat higher input costs, companies will continue with price hikes during the quarter. Not to be left behind, milk is the latest commodity to witness an increase in its prices.

As per the farmers, the cost of production has increased by 60%, making it difficult for them to survive in the business game. The dairy farmers are forced to invest from their pocket, few are even forced to sell off their livestock. People need to understand that to get unadulterated milk, they will be required to pay the cost otherwise the market will be left with adulterated milk that will be available at a low cost.

Petrol, diesel prices adding to woes

The recent hike in petrol and diesel prices has also added to the worries of the farmers. The dairy farmers incur the diesel cost required to run tractors, milking machines, and other vehicles that are needed to run a farm. The rates of milk were slightly hiked before COVID-19 but due to the lockdown, milk consumption was affected and went down majorly affecting the dairy industry as a whole.

The freight rates that were shown on a stable graph since March 2016 have gone up by 10.5%. The hike in freight rates will result in a high transportation cost, which in turn gets transmitted to retail prices. The recent increase in fuel and diesel prices, along with the sharp rise in raw materials that are essential for animals to feed such as husks, soybean, and others are more likely to reduce the profit of milk producers.

Good news for milk farmers

To conclude, food inflation is one of the major reasons that have influenced a rise in milk prices. There has been an adequate amount of hike, nearly about 30%-40% in the packaging cost, about 30% in the transportation cost, and another 30% in energy expenditure. Thus, the news of a hike in the price of milk will definitely bring some cheer to the dairy farmers.

By Kishore Indukuri – Founder & Managing Director, Sid’s Farm Private Limited

(Disclaimer: The author is a business expert and these are his personal opinions.)