Why NRIs are investing more in Indian real estate? ALL you need to know

As India’s real estate market grows, NRIs are looking beyond buying homes. Better infrastructure, organised retail and new mixed-use developments are creating more investment opportunities for them.

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Why NRIs are investing more in Indian real estate? ALL you need to know | Image: AI

Why Indian Real Estate Is Drawing NRI Interest: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are always buying property in India for investment purposes or emotional connect. But in recent years property buying by the NRIs has surged significantly. But what is the reason behind it? The country’s real estate is expanding, changing the scale of the market and opportunities within it. According to a study conducted by KPMG-NAREDCO, the Indian real estate industry has the potential to grow from USD 290 billion in 2025 to USD 970 billion by 2030. The main reason for the expansion is urbanization, rising incomes and greater institutional participation.

For NRIs, investing in India is about more than buying a home. It is a great opportunity for NRIs to invest in growing commercial areas, organised retail and emerging cities.

Deep Connection And Opportunity

It is to be noted that the country remains the largest recipient of remittances in the world, with inward remittances reaching USD144.79 billion in FY26, Business Standard reported, citing RBI data. However, the money cannot be directly like to real estate investment, but it shows a dee connection between NRIs and India’s economy.

Real Estate And Relationship

According to the Equirus Wealth report, published in July 2026, NRIs are investing in Delhi-NCR and their investment is supporting demand for lavish luxury homes. A weaker Indian currency has also made properties affordable for NRIs. However, other reasons include diversification, wealth creation and future use by family members.

NRIs, who are earning in dollars, pounds or dirhams, a weaker rupee means affordable property. However, the long-term value of the property depends on whether the location continues to witness strong economic activity and demand.

Real estate growth is directly connected to infrastructure. For example, new roads and metros can improve connectivity and airports and convention centres can create new areas of economic activity.

GRaphical Representation

Delhi-NCR One Of The Prime Choices

The commercial activity across Delhi-NCR continues to expand. The region recorded 4.1 million sq ft of office leasing in the second quarter of this year, at the same time retail leasing surged 0.7 million sq ft, up 1.2X year on year, Cushman & Wakefield reported.

Bridging The Distance For NRI Buyers

For NRIs, buying property in India involved a lot of paperwork and dependence on people living in India. But now, Today, they can buy residential and commercial properties in India with less paperwork. However, NRIs are still restricted from buying agricultural land, plantation property or farmhouses.

The process of buying property has been eased because of digital documentation, RERA disclosures, online payments and Power of Attorney.

NRIs Look Beyond Owning A Home

For NRIs, the bigger change in recent years is that investing is no longer just about owning a home in India. It is also about spotting next growing economic hubs and investing in their growth.