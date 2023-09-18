Home

Why Petrol Prices Vary From State to State? Check Fuel Prices Today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Currently, petrol in Noida has become Rs 97.00 and diesel Rs 90.14 per litre. In Ghaziabad, the price of diesel is Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel has become Rs 89.75 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities on September 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol, and Diesel Prices on September 18: Most of the Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks.

Petrol Prices in Various Cities

According to the latest fuel rates announced by the oil marketing companies, petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are available at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices in the country on daily basis and the rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Change Across States?

The revised fuel rates are announced at 6 AM daily. These fuel prices, however, vary from state to state depending on various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Fuel Prices Through SMS?

Customers daily can check the rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check the information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Likewise, HPCL consumers can know the daily price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

