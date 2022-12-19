Why UTI Asset Management Company’s Share Price Jumped Nearly 13% Today

UTI AMC is majorly owned by four state-owned financial entities -- Punjab National Bank (PNB), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BOB) together own a 45.16 percent stake in the company.

Mumbai: The share price of UTI Asset Management Company has jumped nearly 13 per cent today, December 19, 2022, after media reports came out suggesting that the Tata Group is in the final round of talks to acquire one of the largest and oldest mutual funds in India.

The ET report said that officials familiar with the matter said that internal approvals had been received, and T Rowe Price Group, the other significant shareholder in the AMC with a holding of around 23 percent, had given Tata its in-principle permission. If the merger is approved, and Tata AMC unites with UTI AMC, then the merged entity would rank as India’s fourth largest asset management company, the report said.

At 1:06 pm IST, UTI Asset Management Company’s share was trading 98.05 points or 12.71 per cent up at 869.30.