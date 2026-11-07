Why were NBCC’s Rs 15 crore luxury flats not sold to the highest bidder?

The Delhi High Court is dealing with a row over 49 cancelled bids for luxury flats worth Rs 15 crore at NBCC’s Avenue Towers. The government company is accused of rejecting “select bids” from the highest bidders declared successful.

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The sale opened in July with 262 residential units on offer for the very first time. File image

A row over the cancelled bids for 49 luxury flats in NBCC’s Avenue Towers project has landed in the High Court. The flats are coming up in Sarojini Nagar, one of Delhi’s priciest and most upscale neighbourhoods. The state-run company is accused of cancelling bids selectively, including those from the highest bidders who had been declared successful. The court has issued a notice to NBCC, asking it to respond to the allegations.

What is the scene at the auction of luxury flats?

Bids for 49 luxury flats in NBCC’s Avenue Towers project were cancelled, and now the High Court is involved. The project is coming up in Sarojini Nagar, one of the most expensive and upscale parts of Delhi. NBCC, a state-run firm, is accused of picking and choosing which bids to cancel, even ones from highest bidders declared successful. The court has sent the company a notice seeking its reply.

49 bids cancelled

The sale opened in July with 262 residential units on offer for the very first time. The reserve price for the super built-up area was Rs 37,161 per square foot. One bidder wanted all 262 units, another bidder went after 70 to 80 flats, and very few applicants bid for more than one flat.

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Auction cancelled on August 19

Citing administrative reasons, NBCC abruptly pulled the plug on the August 19 auction and canceled the whole auction process. NBCC invited bids again for 262 units on October 3, 2026, but abruptly cancelled the auction of 17 flats, citing administrative reasons. On October 28, it again rejected the bids of the successful highest bidders.

Buyers questioned

Buyers allege that the state-owned company is arbitrarily rejecting bids. NBCC’s selective and arbitrary decision raises questions about the transparency and fairness of the entire process.

Buyers’ questions: When the auction took place, bids were placed, and a list of winning buyers was released, what was the basis for the sudden cancellation? Why are bids being rejected so selectively?

Some of the other questions included: why was the auction repeatedly cancelled, how could an auction be cancelled when bids were above the reserve price, and why is no valid reason being given for the cancellation?

High Court reprimands NBCC

Once the bids were cancelled, a few buyers (two or three) knocked on the Delhi High Court’s door. Crucially, the court has now formally sought NBCC’s response. After listening to the buyers’ complaints, it issued the government-owned company, NBCC, a notice, giving it two full weeks to file a written reply. The next hearing is now set for January 12th.

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Flats cost more than Rs 15 crore

Set in a prime and premium corner of Delhi, the project carries a price tag of over ₹15 crore per apartment. All of the units are 4-BHK homes spread across eight towers, and the carpet area runs from 2,518 to 2,598 square feet. A 50,000-square-foot clubhouse and three covered car parking spaces come along with it. The 8.89-acre residential project has nine buildings and 262 units, and the 10-story building boasts a wide range of luxury amenities.