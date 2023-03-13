Home

Why Yes Bank Shares Plunged Over 12% Today

Why Yes Bank Shares Plunged Over 12% Today

SBI initially acquired 49 per cent stake in the distressed bank; as of 31 December 2022, SBI held 26.14 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

New Delhi: Yes Bank share prices saw a major fall today, 13 March 2023. The main reason for the same is that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had mandated a three-year lock-in period for individual investors and exchange-traded funds. The lock-in period ends today.

As per an RBI document released in 2020, the “Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020”, a lock-in period till March 2023 was imposed on all investors including banks that have invested in Yes Bank. Now, they’re free to offload their shares in Yes Bank.

At 9:58 am, shares of Yes Bank were trading 6.42 percent lower at Rs 15.46 on the BSE. Yes Bank shares closed on the NSE on Friday Rs 16.50 today and it opened today at Rs 14.40, that is 12.72 per cent down.

There are multiple reports which said that the State Bank of India (SBI) is looking forward to trim its stake in Yes Bank once the lock-in period is over. SBI initially acquired 49 per cent stake in the distressed bank; as of 31 December 2022, SBI held 26.14 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

Analysts are expecting more investors, primarily nine banks including SBI, which picked up almost 49 percent of its stocks in March 2020 for Rs 10 per share at a premium of Rs 8 on the face value as part of the RBI bailout, to make an exit.

The funds traded in exchanges are also likely to walk out. Almost 1.35 billion shares are with individual investors — including retail, HNIs and NRIs — under the lock-in and another 67 million with exchange-traded funds. As per analysts, all of them are likely to exit if not at one go, over the next few weeks.

HDFC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank together held 1,000 million shares each, Axis Bank held 600 million, Kotak Mahindra Bank held 500 million, Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank held 300 million each, and IDFC First Bank held 250 million shares in Axis Bank.

SBI AMC holds 23.67 million shares of Yes Bank in its Nifty 50 ETF, Kotak AMC holds 11.99 million, Nippon India has 10.56 million, SBI ETF of Bank Nifty has another 6.72 million and UTI AMC holds 5.89 million. Several of these banks have already sold a significant proportion of their holdings in the bank, which were not under the lock-in mandate.

“Till March 2023, we are required to hold a 26 per cent stake in Yes Bank. If it all, our stake comes within 26 per cent till March 2023, I am quite okay with that. Beyond that, we’ve not thought at the board level. So, I am unable to comment anything relating to our further course of action,” SBI chairman Dinesh Khara had told analysts at the December quarter earnings call.

As per the RBI’s plan, in 2020 these nine financial entities together infused Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank. They were mandated to hold these 75 per cent of their shares bought as part of the rescue plan for three years. The RBI had taken over Yes Bank on 5 March 202 and sold to a consortium of banks after a dramatic rise in toxic assets, which jumped to over 26 per cent.

On Monday, at close, Yes Bank shares were selling at Rs 15.70 apiece, 4.85 per cent down from previous close.

On Monday, at close, Yes Bank shares were selling at Rs 15.70 apiece, 4.85 per cent down from previous close.