Will a direct train run between India and Russia? This is what we know so far

Russia has identified several countries that could be part of this potential rail route. According to Khusnullin, the route could traverse Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The aim is to explore the feasibility of reaching the Indian Ocean—and subsequently India—via these corridors.

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New Delhi: Russia is exploring the possibility of establishing a new railway route extending to the Indian Ocean. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin revealed this in an interview with TASS, stating that such a route could help Russia reduce its reliance on passages like the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative could also open up options for establishing a connection to India. According to Russia, any viable route providing access to India could be incorporated into the plan.

Which countries might the route pass through?

Russia has identified several countries that could be part of this potential rail route. According to Khusnullin, the route could traverse Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The aim is to explore the feasibility of reaching the Indian Ocean—and subsequently India—via these corridors. It is important to note that there is no finalised rail line or scheduled train service yet; Russia is currently only considering the possibility of such options.

Growing concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz

Rising concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are a key factor behind this proposal. Tensions between the US and Iran have heightened the risks associated with vessel movement through this passage. Iran has also decided to restrict ships linked to the US, Israel, and several other nations. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes, and any disruption there could impact oil and gas supplies.

A vital route for the global oil trade

A significant portion of the world’s oil and LNG trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Available data indicates that approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of global LNG shipments transit through this strait. Consequently, prolonged tension or disruption in the area could affect the energy supplies of numerous countries. For this reason, Russia is emphasising the search for alternative routes.

Russia eyes access to India

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister clearly stated that any option providing access to India could be considered. This implies that Russia is not merely discussing access to the Indian Ocean but also attaches importance to routes connecting to India. If such a rail network is established in the future, it could provide a new route for transporting goods between Russia and India. This could also help reduce reliance on maritime routes.

Currently just a possibility; no fixed route yet

This plan proposed by Russia is currently at the preliminary discussion stage. No specific route, train service, or construction date has been announced yet. Constructing a rail line passing through countries like Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan would be a massive undertaking. It would require agreements among multiple nations and large-scale investment. Therefore, it is appropriate to view this as a potential plan by Russia rather than an imminent train service.

Russia requires long-term funding for construction

Khusnullin also addressed the issue of funding for Russia’s construction sector. He stated that Russia’s construction industry has the capacity to handle approximately one trillion rubles’ worth of additional work annually. However, this requires long-term funding. He noted that if consistent funding is secured over the next five years, the construction sector could expand its capacity and complete more projects. Such major railway projects would also necessitate long-term investment.