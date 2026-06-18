Will Apple increase the price of its products? CEO Tim Cook drops major hint, says ‘Trying to shield…’

Will Apple increase the price of its products? CEO Tim Cook makes big announcement. Read what he has to say.

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iPhone news latest: The craze for tech giant Apple products has increased in recent times. Reports of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launch are also circulating on social media platforms. Over the past years, Apple has been making significant changes to its launched devices, including making modifications in its design, adding user-friendly features, and new colours. The flagship device from Apple, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, has not yet been released, but it has already generated a buzz.

Ahead of the launch, reports regarding the Apple products’ price hike have started circulating on social media platforms. Breaking the silence, Apple CEO Tim Cook has released a big statement.

Also Read: Attention Apple users: Apple unveils AI-powered maps, wallet and Find My features with 2027 software updates

Will Apple increase the price of its products? CEO Tim Cook breaks the silence

According to a report, US-based tech giant Apple may raise prices across some of its products as surging memory and storage chip costs due to an increase in demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres continue to put pressure on the company’s margins.

While speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated the company can no longer fully absorb the sharp increase in component costs and may eventually pass some of the burden on to consumers. “Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable,” Cook was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

He further stated, “We’re doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we’ve been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable.”

What is the reason for the Apple product price hike?

The latest development comments come amid the escalating concerns over the impact of AI-driven demand on global semiconductor supply chains. At present, Apple’s chief did not specify when the price increases could take effect, how large they would be or which Apple products would be affected.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 price in India: Pro Max rates, launch date, camera and specs

Macs and iPads prices to increase?

According to the WSJ report, the price increase for Macs and iPads is likely to come sooner. Last month, the tech giant raised the Mac Mini’s base price. Memory and storage components have emerged as key concerns for the iPhone maker, particularly the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market, where supplies have tightened as chipmakers allocate more production capacity to high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers.

(With IANS Inputs)