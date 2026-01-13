Will banks be closed or open on Makar Sankranti? Read this before leaving home

Home

If you're planning to visit the bank on January 14th to complete some important work, this news is crucial for you. The list of holidays for January, released by the RBI, includes important information about Makar Sankranti, which could save you both time and effort.

Bank Holiday on Makar Sankranti: If you’re planning to complete any important bank-related work on January 14th, be sure to read this news before leaving home. Every year, people are confused about bank holidays on Makar Sankranti. Some offices are open, while others are closed. In such a situation, going to the bank without prior information could land you in trouble. This year, the same question is being raised about January 14th: will banks be closed on Makar Sankranti or will business continue as normal?

According to the list of bank holidays for the month of January released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will not be closed simultaneously across the country on January 14th on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Banking services will be affected only in select states on this day. According to the RBI calendar, January 14th will be a bank holiday in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. Bank branches in these states will remain closed, and customers will have to wait until the next working day for counter-related work.

Banks will remain open in other states

However, in the remaining states, banks will remain open as usual, and everyday banking operations can be conducted without interruption. It’s also important to note that despite bank closures, digital services such as UPI, net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and online transactions will continue to operate as usual. Therefore, cash withdrawals, money transfers, and bill payments can be performed digitally.

Here is the list of bank holiday

14 January: Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

15 January: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

16 January: Tamil Nadu

17 January: Tamil Nadu

23 January: Tripura, Odisha and West Bengal

26 January: Across the country

