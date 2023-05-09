Home

Bengaluru: Co-working space is an environment that’s designed to accommodate people from different companies who come to do work. Co-working space is characterized by shared facilities, services, and tools.

Shesh Paplikar, CEO & Co-founder, BHIVE Workspaces has spoken to India.com regarding various aspects of co-working spaces.

Amid the thermic economic slowdown in Bangalore, how do you see the scope of co-working spaces ?

“Quite often the trend in India can be a bit lagging and we do not see a great impact of the recession as yet. The Indian economy is doing quite well as of now. However, we are facing certain consequences in the startup ecosystem such as the funding climate being slow, especially with larger funds, calling off of Mergers and Acquisitions due to factors like the SVB Bank collapse, Credit Suisse and raising interest rates,” said Paplikar.

H.e added that in such an environment, startups are usually cautious and do not want to invest in long term assets like office spaces.

“So, the natural shift is towards opting for coworking spaces. Companies are still leasing space, particularly the smaller ones, but only time can tell how things will unfold. Of course, there can be a greater impact but there are startups of various other industries that are still taking up space,” said Paplikar.

What do you think of the co-working space, are they fully occupied in the current scenario of layoffs?

As of now, the occupancy rate has been on a positive trend as the uncertainties are pushing companies towards coworking spaces. Anytime there is an uncertainty in any industry, companies prefer flexible models rather than long term lock in.

Layoffs in the big 4 have not had an impact so far. At the current stage, occupancy rates are still good. Indian economy itself is doing well because of which we do expect other demands to arise for coworking as well which may balance any potential shortfall in demand.

How do you see the new concept of having lounges as working spaces for professionals?

Lounge is a very interesting concept that we as a business have been working on. These days it is quite common to work out of coffee shops, take business calls and even have meetings at these locations. Also, there have been a substantive increase in the number of freelancers and individual professionals in the market today.

Work from home doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be at their home. They may actually find a workspace or a coffee shop or a lounge near to their home to work out of. So there is definitely a demand for a professional working environment, a formal workspace or even a semi formal environment like coffee shops and lounges where there are fewer distractions.

There is also a lifestyle element attached like variety of good options for food or a cup of coffee for yourself or your business associates. Additionally, virtual meetings cannot replace the ease of making critical decisions or brainstorming in person and lounges can facilitate this environment. Therefore, we can see this trend picking up quite well.

Nikhil Madan, Co-founder, The Office Pass(TOP), has also spoken to India.com on co-working spaces.

Madan said that the momentum that coworking spaces have gained over the last few months is due to the numerous advantages these spaces bring to the companies of varied scale and sizes.

“Cost Effective Pay-Per-Seat model and Flexible Terms, are two such key benefits which companies enjoy while being at a Coworking Space during both upswings and downswings in economic activities.”

According to Madan, the layoffs in large organizations (which primarily lease huge spaces on long term) is a testament that these companies are moving into a cash conserving mode thereby the next logical focus for them would be to optimize their massive fixed monthly rentals and opt for much viable flexible office spaces for their hybrid or reduced head counts.

