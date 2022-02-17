New Delhi: The airfare may increase soon as oil marketing companies raised the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for the second time in February. These increases in rates came on the back of two rounds of price cuts seen in December that reflected a drop in international oil prices during the second half of November and mid-December.Also Read - India Removes Limit On Number Of Flights To/From Ukraine, As Thousands Stranded In Kyiv

In Delhi, the jet fuel price was raised to Rs 90,519.79 per kilolitre from Rs 86,038.16 per kilolitre. In the other metro cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the price was increased to Rs 94,888.70, Rs 88,987.20 and Rs 93,371.18 per kilolitre, respectively.

The hike is expected to impact aviation companies’ finances that are under huge stress amid high debt. Fuel retailers revise jet fuel prices on a fortnightly basis. At present, fuel based expenses account for over 30 per cent of the overall operating cost of an airline.

India, currently, has some of the world’s highest rates of taxation on the ATF which massively drives up the fuel cost component. The industry has been urging the Centre to include the fuel type in the ambit of GST, similar to the status given to ‘Bunker Diesel’ which is used in the shipping sector.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, based on the average price of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.

Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily after taking the average price in the preceding fortnight. But prices have remained unchanged since November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre.

This is despite a wild swing in international oil prices. Brent crude oil, the best-known international benchmark, was at $82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touch $68.87 a barrel on December 1. Prices have climbed since and are now near $85, just below the peak of $86.40 touched on October 26, 2021, which had led to petrol and diesel prices spiking to an all-time high.