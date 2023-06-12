Home

In a country like India, where succession of property is a regular cause of conflict, it is important for you to make a will so that your successors don't fight for your property when you are no more.

New Delhi: A document written by a living person containing his or her wishes that are to be implemented or executed after his or her death is called a “will.” A will primarily specifies what and how the writer’s assets are to be dispersed after the writer’s debts have been paid after his or her death. The person who writes the will, that is, the testator, declares, as per the Indian Succession Act 1925, his/ her wishes to grant his possessions to his nominees after his life ends.

The will is a legally binding document that ensures that the wishes of the testator are fulfilled even when he is not around to look after them.

Why Should One Write A Will?

In a country like India, where succession of property is a regular cause of conflict, it is important for you to make a will so that your successors don’t fight for your property when you are no more. When you have a will, it is simpler and easier to transfer property into the names of the beneficiaries.

How To Write A Will

First of all, there is no prescribed format in which you must write the bill, but to make it legally valid, you should follow the following steps:

No will can be legally binding if you don’t first declare that you are of sound mind. Mention your executor choice and declare that all prior codicils and wills are revoked. Make a list of every asset that you have and include all your real estate properties, mutual fund portfolios, total cash you have in your bank accounts etc. Make a second pass to ensure you didn’t miss anything. Then, clearly split your assets, indicating who will receive what as an inheritance. Go item-by-item to remove any ambiguity. Mention the caretaker if you are leaving something to a minor, but only select a person you trust. After taking care of the aforementioned, sign the will in front of two witnesses. The witnesses should also sign on the same place as you to confirm that you signed the will in their presence. Fill your complete addresses and the names of the witnesses that you have, as well as the date and location where you are signing the will. Also, make sure you sign every page of the will along with your witnesses. You must countersign the amended will with your witnesses if you make any further changes to it.

