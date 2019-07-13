New Delhi: As the pressure on the income tax officials mounts to extend the deadline of ITR filings, it is likely that the department will grant an extension this time as well on account of changes brought in the format of tax returns as well as in the tax deducted at source (TDS) certificates issued by employers.

Last year, the deadline was extended in view of problems faced by people in filing income tax returns on the last day. Reportedly, the income tax website encountered some problem due to heavy traffic.

It must be noted that the last date for filing returns for the assessment year 2019-20 is July 31. Generally, the extension is granted for a few days in case of any problems faced by the public, and in cases of natural calamity.

People must note that there could be a delay in issuing Form-16 to employees as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for employers to file their TDS returns.

As per a survey conducted by social media platform Local Circles, on over 10, 000 citizens, it was found that 39 per cent of around 7,800 people– who answered a question on Form 16– said they have not yet received it from their employer.

The survey spanned across 146 locations countrywide.

Further, the survey also revealed that 49% of the over 8,000 people who answered a question on whether they will be able to file ITR before the last date, they said it would be an effort. Around 28% of them deemed it was almost impossible to file the ITR before the deadline.