Will India gain from lower crude oil prices as the US-Iran Hormuz pact gets signed? Explained

The landmark maritime agreement between the US and Iran is set to cool down global crude oil prices, offering India a strategic window to shrink its import bill, strengthen the rupee, and rein in domestic inflation.

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US-Iran Hormuz pact: The signing of the historic US-Iran Hormuz pact in Switzerland marks a major breakthrough for global energy stability. By ensuring safe commercial shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, this agreement is poised to ease heightened geopolitical tensions and cool down global crude oil prices. As a nation heavily reliant on energy imports, India stands out as a primary beneficiary of the peace deal between the two countries. Here are all the details you need to know about how the US-Iran Hormuz pact may impact crude oil price for India.

Will India gain from lower crude oil prices after US-Iran Hormuz pact?

According to the apex industry body ASSOCHAM, quoted by news agency IANS, the resulting decline in oil prices and stabilized supplies will deliver significant structural benefits to the Indian economy. By reducing risks associated with supply disruptions through this vital maritime chokepoint, the breakthrough is expected to restore long-term stability to global energy markets and ease inflationary pressures for major importing nations like India.

“The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the global petroleum supply transits, has been a source of significant geopolitical risk and elevated energy prices in recent months. The framework agreed upon after intensive diplomatic talks marks a concrete step towards restoring stability to global energy markets,” said ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda.

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Adding that India is one of the world’s largest crude oil importers, it will benefit substantially from any sustained decline in international oil prices.

“Lower crude prices translate into lower input costs across virtually every sector of our economy, from manufacturing and logistics to agriculture and retail. A sustained decline in oil prices will significantly reduce the import bill, improving the balance of payments position and providing greater external sector stability,” Minda noted.

‘Drop in crude prices expected to substantially reduce India’s oil import bill’: ASSOCHAM

According to ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal, a drop in crude prices is expected to substantially reduce India’s oil import bill, which currently drives a large portion of the nation’s current account deficit. He noted that decreasing the demand for foreign exchange to pay for these imports would relieve pressure on the rupee, ultimately bolstering currency stability and boosting investor confidence across Indian financial markets.

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

Meanwhile, ASSOCHAM Chief Economist S.P. Sharma highlighted that softer crude oil prices will directly curb inflation by lowering fuel and logistics costs throughout supply chains. In light of these developments, the industry body has advised Indian businesses to leverage this period of cheaper energy to ramp up capacity expansion, optimize operational efficiencies, and boost their competitiveness in export markets. Furthermore, ASSOCHAM has called on the government to guarantee that the advantages of reduced crude prices are passed along to consumers and businesses efficiently and transparently.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz strategically important for global trade and energy markets?

The Strait of Hormuz near Iran and Oman is a critical artery for global trade and energy security, as described in the following reasons.

1. It Carries a Significant Share of the World’s Oil Trade

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint. About 20 million barrels of oil per day, roughly 25% of global seaborne oil trade, pass through the Strait.

2. It Is Vital for Global Energy Markets

Major oil exporters such as Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE rely heavily on this route for exports. Any disruption can trigger supply shortages and sharp increases in global oil prices.

3. It Is Crucial for LNG Trade

Nearly 20% of global LNG exports, particularly from Qatar and the UAE, transit through the Strait.

Closure or instability could affect gas supplies and energy security worldwide.