Will Iran crisis impact India? What does New Delhi buy, sell from Tehran? How current unrest can affect us

Iran is currently dealing with massive anti-government protests and any instability there could directly impacts India’s strategic and commercial interests. If unrest escalates in Iran, it could also pose a threat to India.

Iran Crisis: Iran is currently facing one of its biggest periods of turmoil and unrest as people in the Middle Eastern country took to the streets to protest against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government amid the ongoing tensions with the United States. Protests have intensified across the country, pushing it into a period of political and economic uncertainty. The unrest is somehow affecting India too, as any instability there is directly linked to India’s strategic and trade interests. But how could increasing unrest in the Middle Eastern country pose a threat to India? Let’s understand.

Iran Unrest: Situation Is Continuously Worsening

The massive protests began in the Middle East country at the end of December last year. Initially, the protests were held regarding inflation, unemployment, and the continuously falling Iranian currency against the dollar, but later it transformed into challenging the Khamenei regime. As per several reports, over 75 people were killed in the riots.

Currently, the situation has intensified to the extent that the Iran Government has closed the internet and mobile services across the country.

Iran Crisis Has A Direct Impact On India?

Notably, India has invested a huge amount of money in projects that focus on boosting its access to Central Asia, Russia and Europe. Among these projects, the most significant is Chabahar Port on Iran’s southeastern coast. This port provides New Delhi a direct route to Afghanistan and Middle East countries, bypassing its archenemy Pakistan.

Trade Between Iran And India

As per the Department of Commerce data, the trade relation between India and Iran is good and reached approx USD 1.68 billion in FY2024-25 (April 2024-March 2025). Out of this, New Delhi exported goods worth USD1.24 billion. However, the import is very less as compare to the export, settled at USD0.44 billion.

If the Iran crisis further escalates, the trade operations between Chabahar port are expected to slow down. This could also affect the trade movement via INSTC.

Goods Trade Between India And Iran

It is to be noted that India has become one of Iran’s five largest trading partners. Goods that are exported from India to the Middle East country include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, synthetic fibers, electrical machinery, artificial jewelry.

On the other hand, India imports dried fruits, inorganic/organic chemicals, and glassware from Iran.

