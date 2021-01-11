Union Budget 2021 Latest News: With a few days left for the Union Budget 2021, it is now expected that the middle class tax payers will get a lot to cheer about from the budget proposals which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman next month. Also Read - Union Budget 2021: Finance Ministry Likely to Introduce New Covid-19 Cess | All You Need to Know

According to updates, Union Budget 2020-21 is likely to take the sops announced earlier under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package to help people in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic further, by raising the basic tax exemption limit for an individual income tax payee to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh at present to enhance net disposable income in their hands.

In the interim budget of 2019, the government had proposed a rebate on all payable taxes if an individual's taxable income is upto Rs 5 lakh per annum. But it kept the basic exemption levels unchanged.

Even last year, the basic exemption limit remain unchanged even though the government provided some relief to taxpayers by allowing them to choose between the existing tax regime and an alternative optional new tax regime with lower rates sans exemptions.

Regarding the proposal to raise the basic tax exemption limit for individuals, the Department of Revenue will take a call on its after examining the tax implications.

Moreover, the Centre may also increase the level of standard deduction that is currently fixed at Rs 50,000. This is expected to provide relief to tax payers as medical reimbursement and travel allowance exemption were done away with from FY 2018-19 in lieu of the standard deduction. Higher levels of standard deduction will help individuals to keep with the ever-rising medical cost that has got amplified due to the pandemic and the rising fuel costs.

Government finances, that are contrained by lower growth in tax collections, is expected to be augmented in a big way through disinvestment and higher dividend receipts from the RBI. The spectrum auctions and sale of non-core assets of PSUs including their prized land bank may fill the coffers to the extent that the deficit may be prevented from going completely out of hand.

(with inputs from IANS)