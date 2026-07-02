Will Modi government decrease petrol, diesel prices as West Asia crisis ends?

Discover if the Modi government will decrease petrol and diesel prices following the recent de-escalation of the West Asia crisis and falling global crude rates.

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Motorists queue up to refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump amid reports of fuel shortage following a recent increase in petrol prices, in Thane, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel prices: In a matter of bad news for Indian consumers who have been impacted by the rise in prices of petrol and diesel, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri indicated that there is no justification for lowering retail fuel prices at this stage. For those unversed, petrol and diesel prices were increased in India due to the increase in global crude oil prices, caused due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis amid the West Asia war. Consequently, as the war in West Asia nears end, consumers were expecting a reduction in petrol and diesel prices but the Union Minister has made it clear that they may have to wait longer.

What did Union Minister say on Petrol, diesel prices?

The minister said state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are still recovering cumulative under-recoveries of around Rs 2.18 lakh crore. He added that these companies also continue to hold fuel inventories purchased when international crude oil prices were much higher, making an immediate reduction in retail prices impractical.

“So the question of bringing fuel prices down is not legitimate at this point in time,” Puri said.

Also read: E20 Petrol Update: Centre tells Supreme Court ethanol blending an experiment, results to be assessed next year

‘India successfully protected consumers’, says Minister Puri

Highlighting the government’s handling of global energy market disruptions, Puri said India has successfully protected consumers from much of the volatility caused by international crude oil prices. Referring to the recent tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, he said the country managed the situation without any disruption in fuel availability.

“Not one retail outlet reported a dry-out,” the minister said, adding that India’s network of around 1.07 lakh fuel retail outlets continued to operate normally throughout the crisis. He credited the government with absorbing most of the shocks arising from fluctuations in crude oil markets. Puri also outlined the government’s long-term plans to strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure. He said India’s refining capacity is projected to increase to 309.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) by 2030.

Several refinery expansion and greenfield projects are currently under implementation, with some expected to be completed over the next two years, further enhancing the country’s energy security and refining capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies)