Will Musk buy Ryanair, Europes largest budget airline? War of words escalate between Tesla owner and Ryanair CEO OLeary

Will Musk buy Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline? War of words escalate between Tesla owner and Ryanair CEO O’Leary

New Delhi: Elon Musk has asked his followers whether he should buy Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline. Musk sought opinions on this amidst a dispute that began last week with the company’s CEO, Michael O’Leary.

The dispute stems from Musk’s company, Starlink. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said he would not install Starlink internet on his airline’s fleet. He cited that the antenna on the cabin roof would increase weight and drag, potentially increasing fuel costs by up to 2%.

Won’t pay any attention to Musk: O’Leary

O’Leary said that passengers wouldn’t pay extra for an average one-hour flight. He also said he wouldn’t pay any attention to Musk, calling him an idiot. In response, Musk called him an “utter idiot” and said he should be fired from the company. Musk also asked what the price of buying this airline would be.

Ryanair is Europe’s largest budget airline

Ryanair is Europe’s largest low-cost airline and three times larger than Dutch Lufthansa. Its market value is approximately 30 billion euros (approximately Rs 2.70 lakh crore). CEO Michael O’Leary is among the top 10 shareholders. Last year, the company’s shares rose by 55%.

Musk’s tried and tested formula

Musk’s approach is similar to his pattern when he bought Twitter (now X). Back then, he criticized the company’s operations and the decisions of the then-CEO Parag Agrawal, and later acquired it. Now, in the case of Ryanair, he seems to be moving in the same direction.

Starlink available on several airlines

Starlink is already providing internet services to several airlines, including United Airlines, Qatar Airways, Alaska Airlines, and WestJet.

It’s a satellite-based high-speed internet service. For low-cost carriers like Ryanair, cost control is a major issue, which is why O’Leary refused the offer.

Musk’s net worth

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man. His net worth is over Rs 70 trillion. He owns Tesla (electric cars), SpaceX (rockets), xAI (artificial intelligence), Neuralink (brain implants), The Boring Company (tunnelling), and X (social media platform).

