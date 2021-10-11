New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan at all its terminals from November 15. The decision comes after around 3,000 kilograms of heroin was seized from two containers at Gujarat’s Mudra port, run by the Adani Group in September.Also Read - Congress dares Kerala government to scrap Vizhinjam project

"Please be informed that with effect from November 15, 2021, APSEZ will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice," stated the advisory signed by Chief Executive Officer Subrat Tripathy.

One of the country's largest commercial port operators, Adani Ports and Logistics has a presence across 13 domestic ports in seven states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The Adani Group was targeted on social media in the wake of recovery of a huge quantity of drugs by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on September 16. The company was also forced to put out a statement on September 21 that read: “APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminal in Mundra or any of our ports.”

Last month, the heroin was found in two containers at the port that were declared to consist of “semi-processed talc stones”. The cargo had arrived from Afghanistan via Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in the name of a Vijayawada-based trading company.

Earlier this month, a probe into the seizure was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).