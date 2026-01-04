Home

Will oil prices rise in India following US attack on Venezuela?

New Delhi: The US attacked Venezuela on Saturday morning. Following this swift attack, US President Donald Trump claimed that the Venezuelan president and his wife had been taken into custody. Meanwhile, political leaders and foreign affairs experts in India have intensified their statements. In this context, several leaders, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Shaina NC, have reacted.

Impact On Oil Supply And Prices

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Yes, but we are not buying much oil from Venezuela, so I don’t think it will affect us much. However, these are all part of the new developments happening under the Trump administration, which the rest of the world should be aware of. They should react to it and, if necessary, find another solution, for which we are currently working towards the April 2nd deadline.”

Tharoor said that international law and the UN Charter have been ignored for a long time, and now the law of the jungle prevails.

India And Venezuela’s Relationship Has Always Been Strong: Shaina NC

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said that this matter is extremely worrying and no country can afford to threaten the world. She said that India has always maintained cordial relations with Venezuela and has maintained strong diplomatic ties over the years. This is a matter of serious concern, as India has carefully nurtured its relations with Latin America and South America.

What Did Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi Say?

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi described the US action as a return to imperialistic-style politics. He said, “Regime change by cruise missile, democracy established by warships, and rewriting sovereignty under a self-proclaimed doctrine? This is not leadership.”

