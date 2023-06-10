Home

Will Petrol, Diesel Prices Go Down Anytime Soon? Check What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

Saying that the Centre has ensured that there is no rise in oil prices since April 2022, Puri said the government will make sure that consumers suffer no hardship.

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained unchanged in several cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Latest Update: As the prices of crude oil have come down in the international market, the Central Government is likely to reduce fuel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and oil companies have a good next quarter. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday hinted at reducing the oil prices in the days to come. He said the oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter.

He further added that the state-run oil marketing companies had done “okay” in the last quarter.

Highlighting that there is no rise in oil prices since April 2022, Puri noted that it will make certain that consumers suffer no hardship.

“Oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter,” Puri added.

India’s Import of Russian Oil Scales Record

The statement from the Union Minister comes as India’s import of cheap Russian oil scaled another record in May and is now more than the combined oil bought from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and the US, industry data showed.

Notably, India took 1.96 million barrels a day from Russia in May, 15 per cent more than the previous high in April, according to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Fuel Prices in Cities

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained unchanged in several cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. The fuel price however saw slight changes in Chennai, Lucknow, Noida and Gurugram.

The petrol price in Delhi continues at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

Petrol can be purchased at Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.