Will Petroleum Products Come Under GST Framework? Check What FM Sitharaman Says

FM Sitharaman said once the states agree, the Centre will have the petroleum products covered under the GST.

Five petroleum products viz. petroleum crude, motor spirit (petrol), high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel have temporarily been kept out of GST.

New Delhi: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday gave a hint at bringing petroleum products under GST framework and said it can be included in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework once an agreement in this regard is reached among all states.

FM Sitharaman also said the effort of the Central government over the years has been to increase public expenditure with a view to promote growth.

“The provision is already available for petroleum products to be brought into the GST. My predecessor had already made the window kept open,” she said.

While speaking at the Post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI, FM Sitharaman said once the states agree, the Centre will have the petroleum products covered under the GST.

Five petroleum products viz. petroleum crude, motor spirit (petrol), high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel have temporarily been kept out and the GST Council shall decide the date from which they shall be included in GST.

“It is the entire (GST) council saying yes, and saying yes, not just yes, because it’s already in there. What they have to do is to determine a rate and once they tell me the rate, we get it into the GST,” the finance minister said.

FM Sitharaman said the Central government in the 2023-24 budget increased the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore.

“Consistently for the last three-four years, the emphasis has been given on public capital expenditure. We have kept that up in this budget…capital expenditure, clearly can be said as a real focus of this budget,” she said.

“This is the first time in many years that the capital expenditure has reached a double-digit amount, making it the clear focus of this budget,” Sitharaman added.

(With inputs from PTI)

