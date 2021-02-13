New Delhi: After reports in media surfaced that the regular passenger train services will resume from April 1, the Indian Railways on Saturday issued a clarification and said no specific date has been fixed for the resumption of services. In a statement, the Railways said that it has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner and already more than 65% of trains are running. It also said that more than 250 plus were added in January and more will be added gradually in the days to come. Also Read - IRCTC New Payment Gateway Will Help You Book Train Ticket in Seconds. Details Here

"No date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations. Railways have been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already more than 65% of trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January, more will be added gradually," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Notably, the Railways has suspended all passenger trains in March last year following the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Giving further details, the Railways said that all factors will be taken care of and inputs of all stakeholders are to be considered before taking a decision in this regard.

Keeping in mind the upcoming festive season, the Railways Ministry might allow more passenger trains to resume operations to meet the growing public demand during Holi.

Earlier, the Railways has already said that it is constantly monitoring the situation in the country and a decision on resuming full-scale normal train services will be taken after discussion with all the concerned ministries in the government.

Currently, the Railways is operating only 65% of all mail or express trains and every month the number of trains is being increased by 100-200.

Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that normal train services will be decided upon in consultation with other stakeholders as Covid situation is being monitored.