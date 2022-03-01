LIC IPO Latest Update: Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Central government may take another look at the timing of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial share sale.Also Read - India Shuts Embassy In Kyiv, Plans To Operate 26 Flights Over Next 3 Days To Evacuate Citizens | Key Points

“Ideally, I’d like to go ahead with it because we’d planned it for some time based purely on Indian considerations,” Sitharaman said in an interview with Business Line. She, however, added that if global considerations warrant that I need to look at it, I wouldn’t mind looking at it again. Also Read - Russian Army Bombs TV Tower In Kyiv, Ukrainian Channels Go Off Air On 6th Day Of Attack | Watch

It is believed that the review of LIC IPO launch could impact the timing of the mega public offering, India’s largest, which made up the biggest portion of the country’s $10.4 billion asset-sale program which is aimed at stanching the budget deficit for the year through March 31, 2022. Also Read - Russia Tells Kyiv Residents Living Near Ukraine’s Intelligence Infrastructure To Evacuate Quickly

The Centre had earlier set March as the deadline for the LIC IPO launch and its IPO document was filed on February 13.

“When a private sector promoter takes this call, he has to only explain this to the company’s board,” she said, adding that “But I would have to explain it to the whole world.”

Last week, the Union cabinet had approved a policy amendment allowing foreign direct investment of up to 20 per cent in LIC a change aimed at facilitating the listing of the state-run insurer.

In the meantime, sources in the Finance Ministry told India Today that the Centre will meet this week to review and prepare a plan of action for the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).